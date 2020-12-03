Warner Reports 928 New WV Business Registrations for November 2020

Charleston, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 928 new businesses statewide in November 2020, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Pocahontas County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 13 new businesses, a 1.79% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Doddridge, Calhoun and Mason counties also had notable growth during the month.

The number of business entities in Summers County grew from 514 to 523 in November 2020, with Doddridge County business entities increasing from 239 to 243. Calhoun County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 193 to 196, and Mason County went from 692 to 700 for the month.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in West Virginia, and people are finding ways to adapt to the uncertain climate,” Warner said. “Remember these shops, restaurants, and services in your holiday plans. Include small businesses in your holiday activities."

West Virginia saw an 8.95% growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period, from Dec. 1, 2019, to Nov. 30, 2020. Summers County led the increase with 22.77% growth. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

While all Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests.

In early October, the office announced its new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings can still be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.