Birds highlight Springfield Nature Center's December schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bird is the word that highlights the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center December programming schedule. Some programs require registration in advance so it’s important for nature center guests to familiarize themselves with MDC’s event website for the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents.

The nature center’s avian events begin with the Discover Nature: Naturalist Notes Virtual Series – Winter Waterfowl virtual program from 10-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. This online program, which is for all ages, will discuss the variety of waterfowl that visit this region in winter. Register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175370

On Dec. 22, get an overview of 2020 birdwatching efforts at Birds: The Big Year Finale Virtual Program. This virtual event, which is from 10-10:45 a.m., is a wrap-up of the nature center’s “Big Year” birding campaign – a year-long effort that focused on observing and learning more about birds in our area. Register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175371

Barred owls are the birds that are the focus of the Dec. 29 program Discover Nature: Naturalist Notes Virtual Series – Barred Owls. This virtual program, which is from 10-10:30 a.m., will discuss their appearance, vocalizations, behavior, and other characteristics. People can register for this online program at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175374

People who are seeking still more avian entertainment can close December with two guided winter bird walks along the nature center trails on Dec. 30. These are recommended for ages 7-adult and participants will be asked to social distance and to wear a mask. The first walk on Dec. 30 will be 8-10 a.m. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175375

The other guided bird walk that day will be 1-3 p.m. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175376

Other December programs at the nature center include:

Little Acorns: Raccoon Ramblings (virtual program); Dec. 11, ages 3-6, Two sessions: 10-10:30 a.m. session register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175368

1:30-2 p.m. session register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175369

Discover Nature: Winter Scavenger Hunt; Dec. 29 (two programs), 9-11 a.m., all ages, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175372

Afternoon program, 2-4 p.m., register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175373

Springfield Conservation Nature Center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at www.mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents. The first step to registering for a program is creating a profile. Once that is accomplished, it is easier to sign up for future programs.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting the words “MDC Springfield” to 468311.Sign-up for e-mail updates is available at www.mdc.mo.gov/Events by selecting “Sign Up” under “Stay in touch with MDC.” Updates specific to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center are available under the category “Events and Facility Reminders.”

Find information about monthly programs at www.mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents. The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can call for more information about the facility or any of the programs listed above at 417-888-4237.