Entrepreneur Launches Virtual Goal Boot Camp to Help Participants Achieve Their 2021 Goals
The Goal Setters Club Announces The Launch Of The 2021 Goal Slayers Boot CampRANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goal Setters Club is announcing the launch of The 2021 Goal Slayers Boot Camp - A One-Year Virtual Personal Goal Achievement Course Inspiring You to Dream, Plan, and Take Immediate Action Towards Your Goals. The Boot Camp, which kicks off January 1, is a virtual experience for participants to focus on their life goals in 12 different areas using a simple 7-step process.
Registration is open now at www.GoalSlayersBootcamp.com
Sheréa VéJauan is co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club and author of The 2021 Goals Journal, which just published its tenth-anniversary edition. Because The Annual Goals Journal is deconstructed into 12 categories, The Goal Slayers Boot Camp will go through 12 modules.
Each month The Boot Camp centers on a topic such as health and fitness, relationships, money, and home. It will also feature challenges such as a vegan challenge and a juice challenge. All the lessons and worksheets will be made available to participants in the online Goal Slayers University portal.
Additionally, the portal offers eBooks and downloads such as, “The Goal Slayers Boot Camp Guide,” “The 2021 Daily Planner,” “Sheréa VéJauan’s 2021 Recommended Reading for Goal Setters and Achievers,” and, “Sheréa VéJauan’s 50 Tips on How To Successfully Achieve Your 2021 Goals.”
VéJauan says The Goal Slayers Boot Camp takes goal achievement to the next level. “I want to make sure The Goals Journal is not just an idea, but one that we do together as friends and family that provides one another with accountability,” she says, “People will do even better with their goals when they take advantage of the extra elements The Bootcamp offers.”
VéJauan will meet with participants during a live video accountability session every week. There will also be monthly goal strategy emails, a private Facebook group for special events and updates, and members-only exclusive offers on books, courses, and coaching. “Our online community is where participants can network with me and with other like-minded, goal-setting individuals, all sharing the same passion for excellence and growth.” Boot Camp participants will have access to the program for the life of The Bootcamp.
The Goal Setter’s Club (http://goalsettersclub.com) is a coaching organization that specializes in goal- setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. The organization offers virtual group coaching programs, workshops, live events, online courses, and products on goal-setting and achieving. VéJauan is also a coach, trainer, and speaker with The John C. Maxwell Team.
