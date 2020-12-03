Linden Botanicals Releases Lessons from the Darkness E-Book About Chronic Illness
The E-Book Documents Linden Botanicals Owner Michael Van der Linden’s Four-Year Journey from Lyme Disease to Health to Support Chronic Illness Sufferers.
I struggled with chronic illness for four years. The e-book describes my highly intentional eight-part journey from chasing sickness to pursuing health. The journey was hard work, but it was worth it.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals recently released Lessons from the Darkness: Stop Chasing Sickness and Start Pursuing Health. People suffering from chronic illnesses such as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Lyme disease, or Bartonella henselea know how pernicious such illnesses can be to their physical and mental health. The e-book provides guidance to those suffering from chronic illness and highlights eight intentional, positive steps people can take to optimize their physical, mental, and emotional health.
— Michael Van der Linden
Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden was inspired to write the e-book after receiving a Lyme disease diagnosis and then struggling with chronic Lyme disease for almost four years. His experience with Lyme disease also inspired him to open Linden Botanicals, an online store that sells a small, highly curated product line of healthy herbal teas and extracts that support physical, mental, and emotional health.
“During those four years, I fell into all the common traps,” Van der Linden says. “I sought advice from strangers in health-related online groups. Doctors prescribed one expensive medicine after another. On top of health complications, chronic illness took a toll on my bank account, my ability to hold down a job, my social life, and even my sense of self-worth. It became my life.”
One of the worst symptoms Michael experienced during the four years he had Lyme disease was brain fog. Brain fog is a cognitive impairment often described as slow thinking, difficulty focusing, forgetfulness, or a haziness in thought processes. Many chronic illness sufferers report that brain fog, constant pain, migraines, anxiety, swollen joints, and constant doctors’ visits leave them feeling hopeless. Losing hope can lead to problematic lifestyle changes that keep people unhealthy for the long term.
The e-book includes sections on paying attention to chronic illness warning signs, taking a holistic approach to wellness, healing with the right foods and support from herbal teas and extracts, recognizing the benefits of meditation, eliminating health-disrupting chemicals and toxins, seeking community support, and building a healthier inner voice.
“My story resonates with people because my struggle was real—no overnight miracle cures, no magic wand solutions,” says Van der Linden. “As I discovered, a debilitating disease that brings about our darkest moments can also lead to the path of awareness and recovery. The e-book describes my highly intentional eight-part journey from chasing sickness to pursuing health. The journey is hard work, but it’s worth it.”
The free Lessons from the Darkness e-book is available for download at www.lindenbotanicals.com.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra). The company sells teas and extracts that provide the best science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to learn about these teas and extracts, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book.
