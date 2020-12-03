VISTA ALEGRE PRESENTS ITS CHRISTMAS GIFT SELECTION, IN PORCELAIN, CRYSTAL AND GLASS
A symbol of life, the Christmas Tree
Vista Alegre Presents it's 2021 Calendar Plate
Petites Histoires by Sam Baron, Vista Alegre
SAM BARON, MARCEL WANDERS AND ROSS LOVEGROVE ARE AMONGST THE RENOWNED DESIGNERS WHO HAVE CREATED PIECES AND COLLECTIONS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR THIS FESTIVE SEASONNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista Alegre, a Portuguese brand which creates products in Porcelain, Crystal and Glass, and which has been celebrating the Christmas season for almost two centuries, presents its gift suggestions for this year. The brand has curated a selection of gift ideas to treat loved ones, or simply to decorate the home.
SAGRADA FAMÍLIA
The sculptor Paulo Neves is one of the most renowned names in Portuguese sculpture today. The woodwork he originally created for the Sanctuary of Fatima, entitled Sagrada Família (Holy Family), was the inspiration for the work of the same name in Vista Alegre porcelain. The work is made up of three pieces, which represent Jesus, Mary and Joseph, forming a timeless crib.
CHRISTMAS TREE
A symbol of life, the Christmas tree plays a key role at Christmas all around the world. Vista Alegre celebrates this special season with the magnificent Christmas tree decorated in a fine gold mesh. With a distinctive design, the Xmas Tree bowls can be purchased in three different sizes, in which one can place its favourite Christmas delicacies. A unique piece that stands out due to its elegance and versatility.
ANGELS
The magic of Christmas continues through the four new Christmas ornaments from the Angels collection. The perfect choice in order to make a Christmas tree full of character and charm.
VORTEX
In addition to these three outstanding pieces/collections, Vista Alegre has also included works from some of its most iconic and award-winning pieces/collections. Within the fantastic range of Christmas gift ideas, the pieces from Ross Lovegrove, which demonstrate his signature style, are also worth mentioning. The impressive vase and centerpiece form part of a philosophy of innovation that combines both matter and spirit, and manufacturing and technology.
The Calendar Plate is a piece that Vista Alegre presents every year to celebrate the entry into the new year, on which all 12 calendar months are uniquely portrayed. For 2021, the collectible plate, signed by the renowned Brazilian artist Evelyn Tannus, represents the Zodiac with tattoo-like designs in which the different signs, each corresponding to their own months, maintain the same body-zodiac relationship as the one originally created in Classical Antiquity.
Für Beethoven is another collection that promises to joyfully mark Christmas this 2020. This December marks the 200th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth, Vista Alegre does not let this momentous anniversary pass by unnoticed, presenting a symbolic set of pieces that pay homage to the genius of his music. The illustrator Fatinha Ramos pays tribute to this through her drawings full of colour and poetry. Each piece in this collection reveals small subtleties, such as the allusion to the “Moonlight Sonata”, on the tray, transmitting its lyrical nature through a contemplative palette and a dreamlike composition.
In Vide-Poche we can see the representation of both piano and orchestral concerts. In the Box the artist alludes to the mysterious “immortal beloved”, whom the composer once addressed in a letter. Finally, for the four coffee cups, the designer chose four different momentous periods of the revered musician’s life, which formed part of his musical evolution and helped determined his artistic creation. Sam Baron, an award-winning name in the world of design and who has already created countless successful pieces with Vista Alegre, is also present this Christmas (which marks
the centenary of the Portuguese brand) with his collection.
Petites Histoires
The French designer, whose name has become intrinsically linked to Vista Alegre and who has chosen Portugal as his home, puts all his creativity into a collection of cake stands, trays, boxes, cups, dessert plates, sugar bowls and milk jugs. Combining the decorative flair of Vista Alegre with his own personal stamp, Sam Baron adorns the pieces with small flowers, birds and other imagery, making the Petites Histoires a wonderful choice for a gift that is both beautiful and functional this Christmas. The big names in the design world continue to feature in the Vista Alegre gift suggestions this Christmas. Marcel Wanders has further cemented his relationship with the brand this year with a new Blue Ming 2020 collection. Moulded in biscuit with notes of blue and painted by hand, these new pieces apply the technique of traditional crystal cuts to ceramics, creating surprising and contemporary shapes, thus reinventing the Delft Blue tradition. In an allusion to the original collection, each piece is finished with a porcelain lid adorned with a leaf-shaped glass element.
The Golden, collection is also included in the selection, a set of 12 boxes in porcelain which are an ode to the ancient Chinese Zodiac, represented by twelve animals, both real and imaginary. Chosen for their temperament, they symbolize the qualities and dominant traits of each sign. The Golden collection highlights these qualities with numerous details engraved and painted in gold, recalling traditional Chinese designs.
Besides these Christmas suggestions, Vista Alegre also presents many other collections or individual pieces in porcelain, crystal and glass that can be seen and acquired from the brand’s shops, in Portugal and various countries, or simply from the online at www.vistaalegre.com or on Instagram.
ABOUT VISTA ALEGRE
The Vista Alegre porcelain factory was founded in 1824, in Ílhavo, in the district of Aveiro. Throughout its history, the brand has always been closely associated with Portuguese history and cultural life and has acquired a unique international notoriety. In 2001, Grupo Vista Alegre (porcelain, earthenware and stoneware) merged with Grupo Atlantis (high quality handmade crystal and glass), giving rise to one of the largest tableware and giftware groups in Europe: Grupo Vista Alegre Atlantis. In 2009, Grupo Vista Alegre Atlantis became part of Grupo Visabeira’s brand portfolio, following the successful public offering of Vista Alegre Atlantis’ shares.
In 2020, Vista Alegre has so far received 12 awards, including the German Design Awards and the IDA (International Design Awards) from Los Angeles, CA, United States.
Learn more at https://vistaalegre.com
