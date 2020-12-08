BostonSight Appoints Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Expanding Research Program
Brings Together Medical Experts to Advance the Understanding, Treatment, and Care of Corneal Disease
Our research program brings together BostonSight, our partners, and patients to improve existing treatments and explore cutting-edge therapeutic modalities for corneal disease.”NEEDHAM, MA, US, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients across the globe, announced today they have formed a scientific advisory board comprising medical experts to help guide BostonSight’s robust research initiatives.
— Dan Brocks, MD, Chief Medical Officer
“BostonSight has always pursued excellence and pushed the limits when it comes to understanding corneal health,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “As leaders in the eye health industry, we’re excited to bring together medical experts to provide expertise and guidance as we plan future studies that will advance the understanding, treatment, and care of complex corneal disease.”
The BostonSight Scientific Advisory Board, chaired by Dan Brocks, MD, BostonSight’s Chief Medical Officer, includes Yost along with Demi Niforos, MS, Vice President of Biostatistics and Statistical Programming at eClinical Solutions; Michael Raizman, MD, a practitioner at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Tufts University School of Medicine; Ali Djalilian, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Cornea Service and Director of the Stem Cell Therapy and Corneal Tissue Engineering Laboratory at Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary; and Gloria B. Chiu, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the USC Roski Eye Institute, Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.
“Our research program brings together BostonSight, our partners, and patients to improve existing treatments and explore cutting-edge therapeutic modalities for corneal disease,” said Brocks. “A robust research program pushes the industry forward by educating the medical community and inspiring new treatment protocols, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”
About BostonSight®
BostonSight has saved the sight of thousands of individuals suffering from ocular surface disease, corneal disease, injury, or damage with BostonSight PROSE™ treatment. Founded in 1992, the Needham, MA Center of Excellence includes a clinic, research center, state-of-the-art FDA-certified and ISO-compliant manufacturing lab, and patient and family support center. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched in 2017 to expand access to global scleral lens technology. Eye care practitioners achieve a fast, effective scleral lens fit that provides optimal vision and comfort for patients while attaining long-term eye health. SCLERAL-IG uses image tomography to map the eye for a truly custom scleral lens fit. BostonSight envisions a world where no one suffers loss of sight from corneal irregularities or ocular surface disease. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org.
