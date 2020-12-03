MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

November 23, 2020 to November 30, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 23, 2020, through Monday, November 30, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 37 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-167-923

A Springfield Armory 2 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Brittany Juana Floyd, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 20-168-055

A Sig Sauer P365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered on the 1700 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-168-058

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a .223 assault rifle were recovered in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 19-year-old Daniel Jahleel Thomas, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Auntwan Fisher, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-168-082

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Century Arms C39V2 7.62 caliber assault rifle, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of Valley Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Kyierre Antonio Watkins, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Kharris O. Akinola, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-168-166

A Ruger SR45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kevin Sanders, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-168-426

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Fabien Terrell Darden, of District Height, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-168-444

A Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 3200 block of Walnut Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Alante Partlow, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-168-489

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun and 4.5mm caliber BB gun were recovered in the 400 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-168-513

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Galen Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-168-554

Thursday, November 26, 2020

A Marlin 3030 rifle was recovered in the 2600 block of Park Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 61-year-old Cleo Battle, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-168-690

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Gerald Guillermo Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-168-725

A Crossman SNR557 4.5 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Tameka Prince, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-168-801

A Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of E Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Orlando Phillips, of Southeast, D.C. for No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-168-864

Friday, November 27, 2020

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Grant Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-169-226

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 46th Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-169-275

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Marcellus Demetrie Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-169-288

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Kendall Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-169-337

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of the Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antonio Richardson Henderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-169-342

A Ruger EC95 9mm caliber handgun and an FNH Five Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Pierce Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-169-457

Saturday, November 28, 2020

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Adrian Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-169-480

An H&R Sportsman 999 .22mm caliber revolver was recovered in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Grace Shantia Hilliard, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-169-773

Sunday, November 29, 2020

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 20-169-995

A Vesta .25 caliber was recovered in the 3200 block of Sutter Place, Northwest. CCN: 20-170-090

A Taurus PT145 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Antonio Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone. CCN: 20-170-172

A Sig Sauer P250 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of I Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Dustin Holmes, of Northeast, D.C., for Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-170-261

Monday, November 30, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Grant Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-170-633

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Shippen Lane, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Marwin Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-170-685

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jarome Franklin Simmons, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 20-170-719

A Ruger P345 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-170-733

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

