Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,235 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, November 27, 2020, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:43 pm, the suspect and victim, who are known to each other, were at the listed location. The suspect then lit the victim on fire and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 25 year-old Anthony Wright, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.