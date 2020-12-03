Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, November 27, 2020, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:43 pm, the suspect and victim, who are known to each other, were at the listed location. The suspect then lit the victim on fire and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 25 year-old Anthony Wright, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

