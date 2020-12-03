Dr. Katherine Ortega and Eva Huston Discuss Women Leaders and Disruptors with Candice Georgiadis
Dr. Katherine Ortega, co-author of the groundbreaking book Attack of the Three-Headed Hydras. Eva Huston, CSO of Duck Creek
Before an important decision, I remind myself of the work I’ve done that places me in a position for success, & then let go. I find taking your mind off the task as you are going in is the best thing.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Eva Huston, CSO of Duck Creek
The saying "it's a man's world" continues to be dispelled as women step up to the challenge, climb the corporate ladder and prove they can handle the job. Below are two recent interview excerpts from Candice Georgiadis discussing this topic, their experiences and recommendations to others following in their footsteps. Building a corporate image and brand, along with social media and conventional website marketing, brings success to companies, moves them ahead of the competition. Reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your company on the right track, lead the pack as the global economies continue to #reopen.
-
Dr. Katherine Ortega, co-author of the groundbreaking book Attack of the Three-Headed Hydras
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
When I was in graduate school, I wrote a letter to one of my favorite authors, Chuck Palahniuk. I asked him how he came up with such imaginative out there stories, and he actually answered me (and sent me a beanie baby of my spirit animal and a beaded necklace he made). He said you have to turn off other people’s stories. Basically, unplug so you can hear your own voice. This was before we were all addicted to our smartphones, but he was oddly prescient. Now more than ever it is so important to unplug and get away from the constant streaming of information and misinformation. This advice always comes in particularly handy when I feel stuck on something. The best thing you can do sometimes is walk away, and then the answers start coming.
The other advice that has come in very handy in the last few years came from my mother in law. She said Give your love back where you get it. Publishing a book and pushing new ideas brings with it a lot of feedback, both good and bad. Her advice means to focus on the good, and that is a strategy that has really worked for us. Early on we had people who just fell in love with the book, Anna, Age Eight, and we invested a lot of energy and time in working with those people, and that led us to where we are now with an institute at a university. There were also many people who didn’t like what we were doing, but we have found it is a much better use of our time not to focus much of our energy on those people
The full interview is here.
-
Eva Huston, CSO of Duck Creek
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
I believe that sometimes women’s behaviors are interpreted differently than men’s due to cultural expectations. For example, I have been told when I state an opinion strongly that I am aggressive or that I don’t need to be angry. The same approach would often be accepted or even rewarded by a man. So we need to both be aware of these norms and at the same time stay true to ourselves and still do our jobs well! It can be tiring, yet I always try to look at it as an opportunity to move the world to a new way of seeing women in the work world.
What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?
I knew we had a huge opportunity to grow and to serve our customers, but I had no idea how many opportunities there would be that connected into the excellence of our core P&C systems.
Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?
I believe to be an executive means to be a leader, and a leader is someone who aspires to make a difference in the world beyond just what they can contribute as an individual. To be a successful leader, you need to be motivated internally, not by title or what others will think of you but because you are making your people, your company, and your world better. I would say that if you are passionate about what you are doing and want to find more people to join you in pursuing that passion, go for it!
What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?
Remember that each person has something to contribute of value, and it is your privilege to help them find it.
Read the rest of the interview here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn