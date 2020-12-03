Alex Rollins and Nick Platt Discuss Resilience and Brand Makeovers with Fotis Georgiadis
Alex Rollins, Creative Director of Media Bridge Advertising®. Nick Platt, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of LO:LA
— Alex Rollins, Creative Director of Media Bridge Advertising®
-
Alex Rollins, Creative Director of Media Bridge Advertising®
Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.
1) Find and draw inspiration from things that inspire you from brands you admire that have NOTHING to do with what you do; don’t just look at your competition. 2) Find what makes your company tick, do a deep dive into your mission and vision (like a really deep dive), consult with your team and give them carte blanche when it comes to feedback. 3) Fully embrace your new identity and voice. Don’t just swap a logo and move on, do the heavy lifting on social media, on your website, in meetings, and even the way you think about your organization. 4) Work with people who take the time to understand (or help you define) your goals, your mission and who you are.
In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job doing a “Brand Makeover”. What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?
Warner Brothers. None of the iconic WB heritage was lost, but simplified, clarified and modernized. The new look pays homage to the past while not jumping head first into the flat, san serif trends of the ’10s. It was so on-point that when I first saw it, it just felt natural. I almost didn’t realize they’d totally rebranded. It doesn’t pander or try to be something it’s not.
-
Nick Platt, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of LO:LA
Let’s now talk about rebranding. What are a few reasons why a company would consider rebranding?
I’ve found that when the conversation around a rebrand starts, it usually opens a Pandora’s Box of other conversations. What you project outwardly is likely an image of what’s going on internally. A thorough, thoughtful rebrand not only refreshes external expression, but can also energize and bring clarity to an organization internally. A rebrand is also an opportunity to show the public that you’re willing to adapt, change and apply lessons you’ve learned about your brand over time. When a brand has a negative image, a rebrand is also the perfect opportunity to address that negativity head on, make necessary changes and be better moving forward.
Are there downsides of rebranding? Are there companies that you would advise against doing a “Brand Makeover”? Why?
Any company that’s not 100% bought into the rebrand shouldn’t. Confusion, miscommunication and chaos (which I don’t like) run rampant when an organization isn’t aligned. You have to be ready to jump ALL in.
Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.
In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job doing a “Brand Makeover”. What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?
