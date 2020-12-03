HTEC Group Acquires Execom to Further Boost Its Rapid Growth
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - HTEC Group has acquired Execom, a Serbia-based software engineering company with a rich and diverse project portfolio.
- The acquisition supports HTEC’s ambitious growth plans through an expansion of its technical capacities, domain expertise, and market presence.
- HTC Group has also established a presence in Minnesota, one of the largest strategic hubs for MedTech in the US.
HTEC Group, a consulting and technology R&D services company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and the UK, as well as large development centers in Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina, has entered the new stage of rapid growth through the acquisition of Serbia-based software engineering company Execom and establishing a presence in new geographies.
The company has enjoyed a steady period of growth throughout recent years, having been recognized by Deloitte as one of the ten fastest-growing companies in Central Europe for three years in a row, with more than double annual growth year on year. Due to the growing need for its sophisticated digital transformation and tech consultancy services, the company could no longer support the demand through organic growth alone. In order to satisfy the demands of the rapidly evolving business landscape, HTEC Group has chosen acquisition as a model for accelerated expansion.
The acquisition of Execom
HTEC Group has chosen to acquire Execom due to the alignment of technical and domain expertise, market presence, and a people-first culture shared by the two companies.
Execom is a software engineering and consultancy company based in Novi Sad, Serbia. Founded in 1995, the company has spent more than two decades building a rich international portfolio of clients and projects across a variety of industries. Similar to HTEC, the company has founded its success on seamlessly integrating with partner organizations and working with them to provide an ideal technological platform for their future growth.
The acquisition further expands HTEC’s substantial resources with close to two hundred highly-skilled engineers, as well as vast experience and know-how in a broad range of industries within the company’s strategic scope. The acquisition establishes HTEC Group as a bona fide consulting and engineering services powerhouse with its expertise spanning diverse industry verticals such as HighTech & Software, MedTech & HealthTech, Transport Tech & Smart Mobility, RetailTech & Distribution, FinTech & Banking, MediaTech & Entertainment, GreenTech & Energy, LabTech & Science Tech, and beyond.
With the acquisition, supplemented by its dynamic ongoing organic growth (even without the acquisition, the company has grown by more than 150 new employees in 2020), HTEC Group stands ready as a digital transformation partner for companies looking to future-proof their business.
Establishment of the Minnesota office
Aside from the expansion of its inner capacities, the company is actively pursuing a presence in new geographies in order to bring its sophisticated technological services closer to relevant industries. The most recent step in this initiative is the establishment of an HTEC office in Minnesota, a regional stronghold for MedTech & Retail with a vibrant startup community.
With these recent steps, HTEC Group firmly states its ambition to become a global leader in enabling the digital transformation of innovative, forward-thinking businesses aiming to address the expectations of the modern markets and clientele. The company will continue to pursue new opportunities for growth, both within its own ranks and through partnerships with organizations recognizing its vision of accelerating businesses through technological excellence.
About HTEC Group:
HTEC Group is a consulting and technology R&D services company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, the UK, Serbia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
HTEC brings together leading technology experts, creative thinkers, business consultants, and over 500 engineers skilled in product development, hardware and firmware engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, and scalable cloud platforms to deliver fully integrated solutions. The company provides technology solutions in support of demanding corporate clients looking to accelerate their business through digitalizing operations, modernizing legacy technology, and developing new products and services.
Through partnerships with leading scientific research organizations, global corporate customers, as well as some of the most disruptive startups, HTEC Group is engaged in the development of products used by millions all over the world.
Jovana Milankovic Osterday
