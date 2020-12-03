Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice/ False Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203947 / 20B203952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020  /  9:09 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2279 US Route 4 Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Warrant with underlying charges being False

Information to a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest / Accessory After the Fact

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Adkins / Jessica McConnell                                    

         

AGE: 33 / 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/02/2020 at approximately 9:09 PM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

received information that Brandon Adkins was at the above listed residence in

Bridgewater. Upon arrival Troopers gained consent from Jessica McConnell to

check the residence for the subject. Troopers located Adkins hiding in the

residence and subsequently arrested him for the charges of Fugitive from

Justice, Warrant with underlying charges being False Information to a Police

Officer and Resisting Arrest. McConnell was arrested for the charges of Accessory

After the Fact. Adkins was cited to appear in court on 12/3/20 at 12:30 PM and

held on $20,000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility. McConnell was

cited and released to appear in court on 1/12/20 at 8:00 AM hours to answer to

the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/20 - 12:30 PM / 1/12/20 - 8:00 AM           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF   

BAIL: $20,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

