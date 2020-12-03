Royalton Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice/ False Information
CASE#: 20B203947 / 20B203952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2020 / 9:09 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2279 US Route 4 Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Warrant with underlying charges being False
Information to a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest / Accessory After the Fact
ACCUSED: Brandon Adkins / Jessica McConnell
AGE: 33 / 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/02/2020 at approximately 9:09 PM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks
received information that Brandon Adkins was at the above listed residence in
Bridgewater. Upon arrival Troopers gained consent from Jessica McConnell to
check the residence for the subject. Troopers located Adkins hiding in the
residence and subsequently arrested him for the charges of Fugitive from
Justice, Warrant with underlying charges being False Information to a Police
Officer and Resisting Arrest. McConnell was arrested for the charges of Accessory
After the Fact. Adkins was cited to appear in court on 12/3/20 at 12:30 PM and
held on $20,000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility. McConnell was
cited and released to appear in court on 1/12/20 at 8:00 AM hours to answer to
the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/20 - 12:30 PM / 1/12/20 - 8:00 AM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $20,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.