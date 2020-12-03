Sustainable Development of Coral Reefs at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Green Globe recently recertified Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for its iconic stunning over-water suites, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a beautiful tropical island resort offering exclusive access to the classic Pasta Point surf break, described as the “wave-machine” of the North Malé Atoll due to its consistent 4-6 foot waves.
The resort first started their coral restoration project in 2018 to help replenish diminishing coral reefs and have continued to develop this initiative since then.
Sanjeeva Perera, General Manager at the resort explained, “Coral reefs represent some of the world's most spectacular beauty spots. They are also the foundation of marine life, without them many of the sea's most exquisite species will not survive. The awareness and in-depth knowledge we receive from Green Globe during the recertification process continues to guide us on the correct path to take in the bold steps forward toward the sustainable development of coral reefs that will benefit future generations in the Maldives.”
Coral reefs in oceans all around the world are dying. It is estimated that nearly one sixth of these reefs will be dead within the next twenty years.
In keeping with the commitment of Green Globe Members to manage and operate businesses to the highest level of sustainability, the Cinnamon Dhonveli Team initiated this mariculture project two years ago focusing on the pre-emptive restoration and rejuvenation of reefs affected by coral bleaching. The project uses ‘reef balls’ as artificial reef structures implanted with Mari corals that are cultivated in special nurseries. The reef balls are then transplanted onto the bare substrate to grow.
With marine conservation at the heart of their sustainability vision, the Cinnamon Dhonveli Team is committed to making their artificial coral reef propagation project a great success in the Maldives. They also aim to set up a Marine Discovery Centre to educate visiting youth and children in coral reef propagation, environmental awareness, and the rearing and rescue of sea turtles.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
