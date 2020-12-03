Physicians And Other Health Practitioners To Get Priority On UK’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

The first Western country to permit the release of a coronavirus vaccine, the UK will see the first set of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine doses available by next week – but for select groups, with healthcare workers getting priority. The global physicians and other health practitioners market is segmented by type into specialist doctors, primary care doctors, physical therapists, optometrists, chiropractors, podiatrists, by end user gender into male, female, by type of expenditure into public, private. Subsegments covered are doctors of osteopathy, psychiatrists, psychologists, other healthcare providers, anesthesiologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, obstetricians/ gynecologists, geriatricians, neurologists, neuropathologists, pediatricians, radiologists, other primary care doctors, general podiatry, podiatric surgery, podiatric sports medicine, podopaediatrics.

The UK approved Pfizer’s vaccine of 95% efficacy as it was concluded to be reliable for the older population as well, thereby showing few concerns of safety. The country ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, but the first 800,000 doses would be given to high risk communities such as the elderly in care homes and healthcare workers. The US also is expected to put health practitioners on the front lines and care facility residents first for the COVID-19 vaccines to be released there by December 15. North America is the largest region in the global physicians and other health practitioners market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2019, while Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global physicians and other health practitioners market.

As per Global Market Model estimates, the global physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to decline from $1.51 trillion in 2019 to $1.42 trillion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.7%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the shutdown of elective surgeries and other nonessential medical care services as recommended by state and national officials as a measure to contain the virus spread. Most of hospitals and clinics rely on the elective surgeries and other medical services for much of their revenue, and the COVID-lockdown has therefore resulted in revenue losses. The market is however expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1.95 trillion in 2023.

The market consists of sales of physician and other health practitioners services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide medical care services. This industry includes specialist doctors such as psychiatrists, psychologists and others that provide palliative care, treating psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders and others. It also includes primary care doctors and other physical therapists providing treatment in therapy areas such as cardiology, dermatology, neurology, gynecology, anesthesia and others. Major players in the market are National Health Service, UPMC, Mayo Clinic, and John Hopkins.

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Here Is A List Of Related Reports From The Business Research Company

Healthcare Services Market -By Type (Hospitals And Clinics, Physicians, Nursing Care, Dental Services, Laboratory Services, Ambulance Services And Others), By End User Gender, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-services-market

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

COVID19 Vaccine And Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2020

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-vaccine-and-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

COVID19 Vaccine & Therapeutics Clinical Trial Analysis 2020

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-vaccine-and-therapeutics-clinical-trial-analysis

Retirement Communities Market - By Type (Continuing Care Retirement Communities, Rest Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care), By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retirement-communities-market

Interested To Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.