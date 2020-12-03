Green Globe Awards Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai Its First Certification
Green Globe recently awarded Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai its inaugural certification .LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai is located within minutes from the world’s tallest building-Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall which boasts hundreds of shops, dining options and activities that travelers can enjoy day and night. The property offers 244 vibrant contemporary fully serviced units, an all-day dining restaurant and a relaxing outdoor pool lounge.
Green Globe awarded Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai its inaugural certification last month in November.
Eric Andre Seso, General Manager at the property said,” “I am very pleased that Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai has now been certified as a Green Globe property. This is a nod to our efforts in aligning our business goals with our corporate responsibilities within our community as well as with the environment as a whole. This certification is the epitome of our efforts in relation to conserving energy, ensuring sustainable practices are an essential component within the goals of the team as well as involving all guests in our efforts to create a more sustainable environment which we aim to continue in years to come.”
Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai first opened its doors in October 2018. As expected of new green hotels, using the latest high technology brings many advantages in energy and water conservation and is especially effective in curbing carbon emissions and pollution.
Energy Management
All rooms and meeting rooms at the hotel have been designed with glass windows to take advantage of the natural light. The GRMS (Guest Room Management System) is an automated system that provides an innovative and efficient way of minimizing energy consumption by controlling lighting and power as well as air conditioning in guest rooms. To conserve energy usage, vacant rooms are maintained at 25ºC, dropping to 22º when a guest checks in. When guest room windows and balcony doors are left open, air conditioning units automatically shut down. The GRMS alone has increased energy savings significantly from 20% to 50%.
Furthermore, LED lighting is used in all guest floor corridors, rooms, cove lights, spotlights, lamps in guest rooms and lobby lights. Façade lights also use LED lights which are monitored by timers. Motion sensors are installed on ceilings, main doors and windows in guest rooms and there are plans to install sensors in all public areas in future.
Minimizing GHG Emissions
To reduce carbon emissions emitted by the property, an Electrostatic Precipitator ESP is in place. The ESP is a highly efficient filtration device that restricts the flow of gases through the device and removes fine particle matter such as dust and smoke from the air by using the force of induced electrostatic charges.
A Heat Recovery Wheel (HRW) is also utilized and consists of a circular honeycomb matrix of heat absorbing material, slowly rotating within the supply and exhaust air stream of an air handling system. When these thermal wheels rotate, heat is captured from the exhaust air system in one half of the wheel and released to the fresh air stream in the other half of the wheel. In this way, waste heat energy from the exhaust air stream is transferred to the matrix material and from the matrix material to the fresh air stream. This increases the temperature of the supply air system by an amount proportional to the temperature differential air streams or thermal gradient.
Water Conservation Practices
Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai has installed water saving devices such as low flow aerators, valves and showerheads and dual flush toilet systems in bathrooms, back of house and public areas. To optimize water usage, the property has an Air Conditioning Fan Coil Unit where water from condensation is collected in the AC drain tray and directed to a tank which is used in irrigate gardens and landscaped areas located around the property.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
