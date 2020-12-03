I-15 / St. Rose Parkway Nightly Lane Closures Dec. 6-11 in Southern Nevada

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following third-party nighttime closures at Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway in Clark County for exploratory geotechnical boring related to the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Yellow Jacket Drilling are the contractors.

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (December 6-7) • The southbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 6, until 5:30 a.m., December 7, in Clark County.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (December 7-8) • The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 7, until 5:30 a.m., December 8, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (December 8-9) • The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 8, until 5:30 a.m., December 9, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (December 9-10) • The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 9, until 5:30 a.m., December 10, in Clark County.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (December 10-11) • The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 10, until 5:30 a.m., December 11, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.