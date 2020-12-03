Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southern Nevada Visitors Center Near Searchlight Closed Due to Water Concerns

SEARCHLIGHT, NEV. - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) today at 5 p.m. will close the Southern Nevada Visitor’s Center along U.S. Highway 95, roughly 17 miles south of Searchlight in Clark County, due to well water concerns.

“NDOT crews are working diligently to quickly resolve this issue,” says NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s important to make this rest area safe and accessible once again for motorists.”

The rest area will remain closed until a more comprehensive examination can be undertaken. Meanwhile, for complete list of state-maintained rest areas, CLICK HERE. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

