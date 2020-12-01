14 NEW SAMOAN CITIZENS SWORN IN TODAY

SAMOA, December 1 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Fourteen new Samoan citizens took their oaths this afternoon witnessed by Cabinet Ministers and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi.

The Prime Minister in his address said today’s ceremony is testament to a new beginning and direction for all new citizens who have taken their oaths as citizens of Samoa.

“It is the affirmation of your allegiance and commitment to serve your newly adopted country with compassion, love, respect and integrity, as you know Samoa is a Christian nation which observes the fundamental doctrine of “loving your neighbor as you love yourself’,” said Tuilaepa.

“The Government and people of Samoa congratulate you all and welcome you as citizens of Samoa.

“Our citizenship speaks volume of our identity, inheritance and authority as Samoans,” the Prime Minister continued. “It is our God given rights to live freely and harmoniously on this beautiful island and to exercise our unique talents, wisdom and knowledge to contribute to the social and economic well-being of Samoa.”

“Today you have been given that right. The right that must be treated with the utmost respect and truthfulness.”

The new citizenships granted today were by marriage and by permanent residency. • The 14 new citizens are: • Mr Eliseo Rossi from Italy; • Mrs Lorina Sauila from Australia; • Mr Prem Chand from Fiji; • Mr Rodney David Greed from Australia; • Mr Shashi Ashwin Prasad from Fiji; • Mr Sione Moala Fifita from Tonga; • Mrs Suneeta Prasad from Fiji; • Mrs Tekimatanga Uilelea from Solomon Islands; • Mr Hamza Shahijahan and his wife Mehidi from Bangladesh with their four children Hana Shahijahan, Harris Shahijahan, MD Shahijahan and Hazera Akter.

