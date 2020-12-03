Techcyte’s AI Digital Diagnostics Platform Receives CE-IVD Mark
Techcyte, the world leader in AI-based cellular diagnostics, has received the CE-IVD marking for its AI Digital Diagnostics platform.OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte, the world leader in AI-based cellular diagnostics, has received the CE-IVD marking for its AI Digital Diagnostics platform. The CE mark demonstrates that the Techcyte platform complies with European IVD regulations and can be used for diagnostic testing and to provide computer-assisted object labeling for quick diagnosis.
The Techcyte platform allows lab technicians and clinical pathologists to make a diagnosis using digital images. The Techcyte platform facilitates efficient remote diagnosis and collaboration at a time when clinics need it more than ever. The platform can display and analyze images from leading scanner manufacturers, such as Hamamatsu, Grundium, Motic, 3dHistech, Leica, etc.
Customers around the world use Techcyte’s platform and AI-based algorithms to perform fecal O&P tests, digital white-and-red blood cell differentials, cervical cytologies, bacteriology analysis, and mold-and-particulates air analyses. The platform is the only comprehensive platform that focuses on the entire workflow--including sample prep, scanning, case management, analysis, diagnosis, and reporting--and specializes in liquid and cellular-based sample types.
“The CE-IVD marking is a critical step to show that Techcyte not only complies with the European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations, but that it is also dedicated to ensuring the quality and safety of our solution," said Techcyte’s European Managing Director, Troy Bankhead.
Digital AI-based diagnostics are helping labs that are struggling with skilled-labor shortages and increasing competitive pressures to provide results more efficiently. Techcyte solves these problems by increasing a lab’s accuracy and efficiency while reducing the time needed to deliver results and improving patient care.
In EU and EEA countries Techcyte® is CE marked under the EU's In Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation 2017/746 for in vitro diagnostic use. In the USA, Japan, and other countries Techcyte is for research use only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures.
About Techcyte
Headquartered in Utah and Luxembourg, Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is the world leader in AI-based cellular digital diagnostics. Techcyte's use of deep machine learning to perform automated analysis of whole slide microscopy images is revolutionizing digital diagnostics in research, environmental, human and animal health. Visit www.techcyte.com for more information.
