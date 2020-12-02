Portion of eastbound Hwy 10 in Moorhead reduced to one lane indefinitely (Dec. 2, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—(4 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened the right lane on eastbound Highway 10 in Moorhead, east of 14th Street near the railroad overpass. The left lane will remain closed indefinitely.

Earlier today, MnDOT crews were in the area to repair a hole that was discovered by the City of Moorhead, and found that it was much larger than originally thought. The eastbound lanes were closed while crews investigated. Poor condition of the storm sewer system underneath the roadway appears to be the cause. The left lane will remain closed until repairs can be done.

As crews continue to investigate and work in this area, motorists should be prepared for temporary closures and stops. MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked by barriers or cones.

