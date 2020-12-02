Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,246 in the last 365 days.

Portion of eastbound Hwy 10 in Moorhead reduced to one lane indefinitely (Dec. 2, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—(4 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened the right lane on eastbound Highway 10 in Moorhead, east of 14th Street near the railroad overpass. The left lane will remain closed indefinitely.

Earlier today, MnDOT crews were in the area to repair a hole that was discovered by the City of Moorhead, and found that it was much larger than originally thought. The eastbound lanes were closed while crews investigated. Poor condition of the storm sewer system underneath the roadway appears to be the cause. The left lane will remain closed until repairs can be done.

As crews continue to investigate and work in this area, motorists should be prepared for temporary closures and stops. MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked by barriers or cones.

###

You just read:

Portion of eastbound Hwy 10 in Moorhead reduced to one lane indefinitely (Dec. 2, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.