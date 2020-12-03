Organization Launches IADA U to Hone Skills of the World’s Best Aircraft Brokers
IADA U is the intellectual powerhouse behind our organization’s cornerstone accreditation program for aircraft dealers and certification program for individual brokers,”USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBAA-VBACE -- The international Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has launched IADA® U, the organization’s premier education program designed to keep its brokers and transaction experts at the very top of their professions. The program is a continuation of IADA’s major initiative to professionalize the aircraft transaction industry with a clear focus on integrity in transactions.
IADA U was created to sharpen the skills of IADA experts in all aspects of aircraft transactions, including operations, maintenance and management. Courses utilize the award-winning Absorb Learning Management System, featuring videos, support material, quizzes, and tests. Course progress is charted.
“IADA U is the intellectual powerhouse behind our organization’s cornerstone accreditation program for aircraft dealers and certification program for individual brokers,” said IADA Chairman Joe Carfagna, Jr.
“It was the brainchild of last year’s IADA Chairman Paul Kirby, who saw the need for developing a thorough system guaranteed to keep IADA members at the top of their game in an ever-changing marketplace,” Carfagna added. “We want our clients to have the comfort of knowing they are getting the very best transaction professionals available anywhere in the world.”
The curriculum of the online business aviation program covers a wide range of topical courses taught by IADA’s products and services experts and industry influencers. The program is supported by Joseph Allan Aviation Consulting.
IADA U features the best in class software technology, audience specific experienced instructors, reporting, and analytics. The Absorb system design is customized to the IADA brand with an intuitive interface and it is also scalable for future growth. Learners and instructors will have dedicated technical and executive support to ensure content integrity.
The course syllabus covers:
Aircraft Purchase Agreements
Business Use of General Aviation Aircraft
Digital Signing Technology
IADA Policies and Procedures
Sales and Use Tax
Tax Depreciation and Expensing
The Export Process
The Import Process
IADA broker certifications require this continuing education to stay current. IADA accredited dealers also benefit by permitting two non-sales users each per year and IADA verified Products and Services members also receive at least two users per year and more when they participate with expert instructors.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers.
They utilize www.AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members. All IADA dealers have been accredited by the organization, and brokers also receive certification, both through strenuous approval processes to ensure the utmost professionalism and integrity.
IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
