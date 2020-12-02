RemoveMyPhone Introduces a Service to Fight Back Against Hundreds of Data Broker Sites That Expose Personal Information
EINPresswire.com/ -- An extensive study by RemoveMyPhone has found that hundreds of data brokers, people-lookup sites, and search engines are exposing and selling American consumers' personally identifiable information (PII) with no recourse for consumers. This PII includes data like full names, previous and current home and work addresses, phone numbers, purchase histories, medical records, court records, social media accounts, and much more and it's being collected, analyzed, and sold at unprecedented scale with little oversight. Now RemoveMyPhone has introduced a new and comprehensive privacy service that allows consumers to take back control of their online privacy and remove their personally identifiable information (PII) from hundreds of data brokers, people-lookup sites, and search engines quickly, easily, and permanently.
RemoveMyPhone, a highly-regarded Miami-based online privacy and security firm, has conducted an extensive study that shows that hundreds of millions of Americans' data is being collected, tracked, analyzed, exposed, and sold by hundreds of data brokers, people-lookup sites, reverse phone search sites, and even popular search engines, with very little oversight and regulations. As a result of this study, RemoveMyPhone, has released a new and affordable, yet effective online privacy service to combat this rampant abuse of consumer data.
Thomas Davis, General Manager of RemoveMyPhone, stated "We're strong proponents of online privacy, but even we were shocked by the scale and scope of the data collection and selling being perpetrated by these data brokers. Don't just take our word for it. Look up your deeply personal information on WhitePages, Intelius, InstantCheckmate, Spokeo, Radaris, and BeenVerified, just to name a few of the hundreds of data brokers out there that are profiting by making you less safe. We realized that the American consumer had very few tools available to them to start to take back control of their personal data and so we launched the latest version of our privacy service to address this need."
RemoveMyPhone's privacy service will remove your phone number, name, address, and many other types of personally identifiable information from over 150 data broker sites and also from Google, Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo search results. RemoveMyPhone's data removal experts, legal professionals, security engineers, and custom compliance monitoring software utilize a systematic and methodical approach to data removal, which results in the customer's personal information being permanently removed from the Internet. RemoveMyPhone's privacy service covers over 60 data points (first name, last name, phone number, home address, work address, etc) and submits, monitors, and resubmits thousands of data removal requests to over 150 data brokers regularly on behalf of its customers. This comprehensive and detailed approach to data removal results in much better privacy for customers. RemoveMyPhone doesn't just stop with removals - it also monitors existing and new data brokers for compliance with the takedown requests.
The privacy service from RemoveMyPhone was designed to be easy to use and to work quickly. Customers can sign up in minutes and the service starts to work immediately. All plans come with a myriad of premium features including a secure Privacy Dashboard; customized and detailed weekly Privacy Reports; real-time, continuous monitoring; email/sms alerts; 24/7 US-based customer support; dark web scans; cease and desist letters; end-to-end encryption; submission to the FTC's National Do Not Call Registry; removal from Google, Bing, and Yahoo; and many others.
RemoveMyPhone is a strong supporter of educating the consumer and sponsoring organizations that advocate and fight for online privacy. The Learning Center created by RemoveMyPhone has many free guides and tutorials to help educate the consumer about the risks of having their data available to anyone on the Internet as well as how to fight back and take control of their online privacy. RemoveMyPhone has helped thousands of customers reduce their online footprint and prevent identity theft, cyberbullying, stalking, and financial loss. RemoveMyPhone has over 4,300 satisfied customers and has removed over 156,000 items since it started the new service earlier in 2020. It has achieved a customer satisfaction score of 4.9/5.0 based on 284 reviews at the time of this writing.
Thomas Davis, General Manager of RemoveMyPhone, stated "With political extremists of all flavors attempting to dox and target the other side, identity thieves trying to steal your identity, an out-of-control cancel culture, a tighter job market due to COVID-19 lockdowns, cyberbullying running wild, and online virtual dating being the new normal, it's extremely important to keep your personal information secure and private. The data privacy services from RemoveMyPhone are in high demand right now because people are realzing that their privacy has never been more important than it is now. Don't take our word for it - search for your name and number on these data brokers and see for yourself how big of a privacy problem this is. The problem won't go away just because you ignore it. And as long your data is publicly visible and accessible, you're at risk! We are proud to offer valuable free and paid services to the public that will remove your phone number, name, address, and a lot of other personal information from the Internet. We believe that our combination of 24/7 customer service as well as our attention to details and understanding of the data broker ecosystem is why our service is the best in the industry by far. We appreciate the recognition that our customers have shown towards us and are working harder than ever to provide our customers with the best possible results. Stay safe out there!"
To find out more about RemoveMyPhone's service, please visit https://www.removemyphone.com. To access the Learning Center from RemoveMyPhone, please visit https://www.removemyphone.com/learn.
