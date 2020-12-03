Canvs AI's New Topical Analysis Provides Insight Around Emotional and Neutral Commentary Across All Products
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today the addition of topical analysis to Canvs TV and Canvs Social products which analyze Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram comments. Additionally, analysis has expanded to include neutral comments, along with emotional comments. Brands can now analyze and have a better understanding of how their customers are feeling on various topics.
The new topic-focused feature, previously only available on Canvs Surveys, reveals what’s driving consumer responses in granular detail. It visually shows the hierarchical relationship between emotion and topics. This is another level of analysis, beyond a simple sentiment tool. By utilizing topics to decode insights from the emotional reaction, users can see which topics are the biggest drivers tied to each emotion. Included in the addition of topical analysis is the ability for users to view and filter both emotional and neutral comments, adding extended flexibility, control, transparency, and access to insights.
“By incorporating the new topical visual to our TV and Social platforms, it offers greater visibility into how consumers are feeling and responding to brand messaging, and what is motivating these consumers, in a simple, intuitive and instant experience,” stated Erinn Taylor, Executive Vice President of Product and Platform for Canvs. “The new experience makes it easier and faster to identify insights in the data; validating brand decisions or helping identify actions to further improve messaging or content.”
The addition of topical analysis for all products is the latest feature in Canvs' continued effort to provide users the best possible customer insights experience. Other recent enhancements include the addition of YouTube as a source for Canvs TV and the ability to fully tailor Canvs’ machine learning and NLP platform with a focused Rules Management System to ensure users get an improved experience with each use.
Canvs’ customer insights platform understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Canvs works with any unstructured open-ended market research content and can import directly from data platforms such as Qualtrics, Survey Monkey, Decipher, Confirmit, and more.
Canvs is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, December 9 at 3:30 PM EST, 12:30 PM PST to demo how these new features can work for your organization. Register today to attend this webinar.
To learn more about Canvs or to schedule a demo, visit canvs.ai.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs AI is a customer insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Through analysis of one trillion expressions and over 10 billion conversations, Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns, and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Canvs is used by the entertainment industry, OTT providers, production companies, CPG, market research companies, and more to create research efficiency and leverage the power of emotion and behavior insights to grow their brands. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
Allison Butler
Canvs
marketing@canvs.ai
