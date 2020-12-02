Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judicial Profile: Lake County Judge Shanda Harry

(Subscription required) Repeat substance abuse defendants are part of the norm.  “I know in my gut if I just let this person leave that they’re not going to survive the week,” she said. “I try very, very much to engage with people and try and come up with some resources that we have available.”

