Portion of eastbound Hwy 10 closed in Moorhead (Dec. 2, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—(11 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a portion of eastbound Highway 10 in Moorhead at milepost 1, east of 14th Street near the railroad overpass. A void was discovered under the road. Motorists will encounter temporary closures while crews investigate. Traffic is being detoured to local streets.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down and obey traffic control.

