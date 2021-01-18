A Car Wash Legacy in the Making
Now with five Denver Metro locations, Living Water Express Car Wash is redefining customer satisfaction with brilliant wash quality and outstanding service!
We're thrilled to open our fifth Denver Metro location. We've become Colorado's premier car wash destination because of amazing service, convenient locations, and superb wash quality.”LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally owned and operated Living Water Express Car Wash is celebrating the opening of its fifth Denver metro location, in the heart of Lakewood, Colorado with free car washing for all.
“From February 1st through February 6th 2021, Living Water Express is giving away free-of-charge their highest quality wash option, the Diamond Wash, valued at $19 per wash, for customers who visit the Belmar location during the Grand Opening Week.
Any customer who signs up for an Unlimited Wash Membership during these dates will be able to take advantage of discounted Grand Opening membership prices which include a one-month free trial, offering new customers an exceptional value. All Unlimited Wash Memberships are honored at every Living Water Express location in the Metro area.
The new Belmar neighborhood location in Lakewood, just north of Alameda Avenue and Wadsworth Blvd, showcases Living Water's signature clear translucent blue roof with distinctive blue arches that have become well-known throughout Metro Denver.
"We're thrilled to be opening our fifth location in the Denver Metro area," says Chad Roach, one of the owners of Living Water. "Our mission is to always be Colorado's premier car wash destination by providing amazing customer service, convenience, and a superb wash quality."
