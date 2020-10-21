Living Water Express Car Wash Celebrates the Opening of Their Fourth Location with FREE Car Washes
Living Water Express Car Wash in Thornton is having its Grand Opening November 16-21 with free car washes and discounts on Unlimited Wash Memberships.
As a new neighbor in Thornton, we’re delighted to bring our innovative car wash to the North Denver community. We have decades of experience and that creates “wow” satisfaction for all our customers”THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connect with us online at LivingWaterCarWash.com
— Chad Roach
With amazing customer service, state-of-the-art cleaning technology and unlimited wash opportunities, Living Water Car Wash, a nationally-acclaimed express wash, is opening their fourth Metro Denver location on November 16th.
“As a new neighbor in Thornton, we’re delighted to bring our innovative car wash to the North Denver community. We have decades of experience from building dozens of washes, and that expertise creates “wow” satisfaction for all our customers” says Chad Roach, one of the owners of Living Water Car Wash. The company’s newest location will serve customers at 725 E. 144th Ave, Thornton CO 80023.
Living Water Express redefines the car wash experience, and the best time to experience that is during Grand Opening, November 16-21. Roach invites everyone in the Thornton area to come by and join the grand opening festivities with free car washes all week, crazy specials including a whole month of free car washing for everyone, and lots more. Plus, kids and adults alike will love the exciting light show in the tunnel. There’s even an advanced 24/7 self-serve Dog Wash!
Chad Roach explained that the wash menu, starting at only $8, offers customers options that are all under 3 minutes and include free self-serve vacuums and mat cleaners to leave cars sparkling clean, inside and out. Unlimited Wash Memberships, including the amazing Fusion process Diamond Wash, keep vehicles spotless by washing all month long for one low price. License-plate recognition provides members with an effortless way of entering, without even rolling down their window.
All Living Water Car Wash locations are committed to being environmentally responsible by recycling and reclaiming more than 60% of the water used for every wash. The unique design of the arched steel and blue polycarbonate building is as attractive as it is functional, filling the wash tunnel with natural light, reducing the need for artificial illumination.
Summing up the company’s philosophy, Roach says, “We put the customer first every time, because we view it as our privilege. We hire friendly, caring staff to help brighten up your day and leave you smiling. We also offer fundraising opportunities because we believe giving back to our communities is an essential part of our success. Customers tell us that we are the Chick-fil-A of the car wash industry, and we take that as a great compliment!”
Living Water Express Car Wash in Thornton is having its Grand Opening November 16-21. Free car washes and attractive discounts on Unlimited Wash Memberships will be offered to everyone who visits during Grand Opening week. Find out more information at LivingWaterCarWash.com.
Chad Roach
Living Water Express Car Wash
+1 303-452-1245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook