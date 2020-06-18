With free car washes for all July 6-11, Living Water Car Wash opens second Littleton location
Living Water Car Wash, one of Metro Denver's fastest-growing express car washes, will open their third state-of-the-art tunnel wash on July 6th.
We put the customer first every time. Serving you is deliberate, and we view it as our privilege. We hire friendly, caring staff to help brighten up your day and leave you smiling.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, biodegradable Fusion soaps and efficient water recycling, Living Water Car Express Car Wash, a nationally-acclaimed brand, will open their third Metro Denver location on July 6th in Littleton, CO.
— Chad Roach
“We are thrilled to bring an entirely new car wash process to the Littleton/Centennial community. Our unwavering commitment to providing a “wow” experience for every customer has resulted in people calling us the "Chick-fil-A" of the car wash industry, and we take that as a great compliment. We invite everyone to experience the difference for themselves July 6-11 when we're giving $19 Diamond car washes for free all week!” says Chad Roach, one of the owners of Living Water Car Wash. The company’s newest location is at 6875 S. Broadway, just south of Arapahoe Road.
With a solid commitment to provide the ultimate wash experience, Living Water experts designed an innovative, one-of-a-kind building to house their high-performance tunnel technology. Roach explained how the extra-wide, flat conveyor belts make loading and unloading simpler and safer, and can accommodate larger vehicles than older mechanical chain systems. This advanced express wash tunnel can wash vehicles up to 7’ 4” tall and 8’ wide for dually trucks, while also accommodating low-clearance sports cars. Living Water Car Wash was the first in the nation to implement this internationally recognized technology at their first express wash location, and now the company is bringing this exclusive technology to the east Littleton community!
Starting at only $8, express washes take less than 3 minutes and include free self-serve vacuums and mat cleaners to leave cars sparkling clean, inside and out! Powerful, biodegradable compounds start soaking the grime right away, making the sprayers and soft-touch brushes even more efficient. Undercarriage pre-soak and high-pressure sprayers blast away dirt, grease, and Mag-Chloride residue, and the Diamond Wash even provides anti-rust protection. Free vacuums and mat washers complete the Living Water experience.
Unlimited Memberships create great value for customers and a non-stop way to keep every vehicle spotless by washing all month long for one low price. License-plate recognition means members can drive right on through, without even rolling down their window or dealing with cumbersome tags on their windshield.
Living Water Car Wash is also environmentally friendly, recycling and reclaiming more than 60% of the water used for every wash. The unique design of the arched steel and blue polycarbonate building is as attractive as it is functional, filling the wash tunnel with natural light. And to accentuate the wash experience, a huge high-tech light wall inside the tunnel entertains with vibrant displays of color.
Chad Roach states, “We put the customer first every time. Serving you is deliberate, and we view it as our privilege. We hire friendly, caring staff to help brighten up your day and leave you smiling. We also offer fundraising opportunities because we believe giving back to our communities is a critical part of our success.” From their innovative building design and belt technology, to their friendly staff and people-first commitment, Living Water Car Wash is the ultimate car wash experience, for you--and your car!
Living Water Car Wash at Broadway and Arapahoe Rd is having its Grand Opening July 6-11. Free car washes and discounts on Unlimited Memberships will be offered to all customers who visit during Grand Opening week. Find out more information at LivingWaterCarWash.com.
