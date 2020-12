MediaOps Announces the Finalists for the DevOps Dozen² 2020 Awards

MediaOps announces the names of the top leaders, companies and tools in the DevOps space that qualified to finals of DevOps Dozen² Awards nomination process.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, has published the list of finalists for the 24 categories of the sixth annual DevOps Dozen Awards. The DevOps Dozen Awards highlight the most innovative and outstanding individuals and companies who have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to the DevOps community.This year’s awards include twice the number of categories than in previous years, divided into two main sections: DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards and DevOps Dozen Community Awards.The community leaders, companies, tools and services that advanced to the finals are those with the highest number of votes in each category. Those who made it to the final phase have demonstrated exceptional performance and service to the community during the past year.“Our finalists are definitely the most influential leaders in DevOps,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “Congratulations to each and every one of the finalists. It is quite an accomplishment to be part of such an impressive list.”Here are the 12 finalists for the DevOps Dozen Community Awards categories:1. Best DevOps Industry ImplementationBNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB)DevX DevOps PipelineGranulateInternal Revenue Service (IRS) & CitizantLloyds Banking GroupNedbank2. Best DevOps Survey/Analysis/Research2020 State of DevOps ReportIDC State of Mainframe DevOps studyMapping the DevSecOps Landscape 2020 SurveyMore Perfect Software ResearchThe Emergence of Big CodeThe Future of Remote Work and Software Development3. Best DevOps Related Video Series (Video)Day-to-Day DevOpsDevops UnboundIntroducing IBM Wazi Developer for Red Hat CodeReady WorkspacesQualiFYI4. Best DevOps.com Podcast of the Series (Audio Only) of the YearDevOps RadioDevOps UnboundPulling the StringsSourcegraphThe Balancing ActThe Modern Mainframe: Building a Better Software Delivery PlatformZ DevOps Talks5. Best DevOps Books / eBook of the YearContinuous Delivery in the WildSourcegraph: Universal code search and intelligenceStanding On Shoulders: A Leader's Guide to Digital TransformationThe cheap, easy way to deploy an app to AWSThe (Delicate) Art of BureaucracyThe Essential Guide to Managing Your Cloud Resources for Scalable DevOps6. Top DevOps EvangelistBrian DawsonChristian PostaHelen BealMark MillerDr. Niladri ChoudhuriRick SladeRosalind Radcliffe7. Best DevOps Transformation (Non-Vendor)BNP ParibasFidelity InvestmentsRoyal Bank of CanadaRoyal Bank of ScotlandTata Consultancy ServicesUmut Arslan, Garanti Bank8. Best DevOps Virtual Event of the YearCloud Native Virtual Summit featuring KubernetesDEVOPS 2020 - The Next DecadeDevOps Enterprise SummitDevOps India SummitDevOps World 2020EclipseConSpinnaker LiveswampUP 20209. Most Innovative DevOps Open Source ProjectFairwinds PolarisGitpodGrafana LokiKubernetes Universal Declarative Operator (KUDO)LiquibaseOpen Policy Agent (OPA)Spinnaker10. DevOps Executive of the YearAshok Reddy - CEO at Digital.aiHayden Lindsey - Vice President, WW Engineering & Architecture, Mainframe Software Division, BroadcomIdit Levine - CEO and Founder at Solo.ioJim Rose - CEO at CircleCIShlomi Ben Haim - Co-Founder & CEO at JFrogSid Sijbrandij, CEO and Co-Founder of GitLab11. Best DevOps Presentation of the YearCoordinating Releases in a Decentralized World - Henry JewkesCyber Security - Demand for Digital Forensics - Hima Bindu VejellaIBM DevSecOps for IBM Z - Rosalind RadcliffeKeynote: On Ramp to Open DevOps for Mainframe - George DeCandio12. Best DevOps.com Article of the Year5 Project Management Skills Every Developer Should HaveCybersecurity: What Programming Language Is Better for Your Career?DRY Comes to COBOL in IBM Z DevelopmentHow to Achieve a Converged ToolchainHow to Reduce Engineer Burnout During COVID-19SaaS : The Dirty Secret No Tech Company Talks AboutSDM and the DevOps Delusion of Connected OrganizationsHere are the 12 finalists for the DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards categories:1. Best End to End DevOps Tool/ServiceBasis TechnologiesEficode OyGitLabJFrogKong EnterprisePagerDutyQualiStelligentUploadcare, Inc.2. Best DevOps Repo/GitOps Tool/ServiceArtificatoryCodefreshGitHubGitLabNexusWeaveworks3. Best CI/CD ToolBuildKiteCircleCICloudBeesCompuwareCopadoGitLabHCL SoftwareJFrogSplitSoftware4. Best Value Stream Management ToolConnectALLDigital.aiHCL SoftwarePlutora PlatformTasktop5. Best Observability SolutionGrafana LabsInstanaLightrunSplunkVirtualMetric6. Best DevSecOps SolutionCheckmarxFairwindsGitLabJFrogSynopsysSysdigVeracodeZeroNorth7. Best Testing Service/ToolApplitoolsApplauseCompuwareDequeEggplantEPAM SystemsIBMInsomniaTricentis8. Best Kubernetes Platform/ServiceAmazon EKSDigitalOceanFairwindsGoogle Kubernetes EngineOpenShiftRancherOS9. Best Cloud Native Security Solution/ServiceEmerticStackRoxStyraNeuVectorTauruseer10. Best DevOps for Mainframe SolutionBroadcomCompuware TopazGitLabIBM Wazi DeveloperIBM Z Content SolutionIBM z/OS Cloud Broker11. Best DevOps for DataOps/Database SolutionDBMaestroInfluxDBLiquibaseRobin.io12. Best New DevOps Tool/Service ProviderBlamelessGitPodNobl9OpseraSecurity CompassTranspositFinalists will receive a badge to display on their website and social media with a link to the voting/survey site.Voting for the winners in all 24 categories is now officially open to the public. Winners will be chosen from among the finalists with general public voting being weighted for 40% of the final total and our judges selections for 60% of the weighted total. The deadline for public voting and judges submissions is Jan. 8, 2021. Winners will be announced at Predict 2021 Virtual Summit and will receive both digital and physical trophies and badges celebrating their achievements.ABOUT MEDIAOPSMediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are reshaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.