MediaOps Announces the Finalists for the DevOps Dozen² 2020 Awards
MediaOps announces the names of the top leaders, companies and tools in the DevOps space that qualified to finals of DevOps Dozen² Awards nomination process.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, has published the list of finalists for the 24 categories of the sixth annual DevOps Dozen Awards. The DevOps Dozen Awards highlight the most innovative and outstanding individuals and companies who have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to the DevOps community.
This year’s awards include twice the number of categories than in previous years, divided into two main sections: DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards and DevOps Dozen Community Awards.
The community leaders, companies, tools and services that advanced to the finals are those with the highest number of votes in each category. Those who made it to the final phase have demonstrated exceptional performance and service to the community during the past year.
“Our finalists are definitely the most influential leaders in DevOps,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “Congratulations to each and every one of the finalists. It is quite an accomplishment to be part of such an impressive list.”
Here are the 12 finalists for the DevOps Dozen Community Awards categories:
1. Best DevOps Industry Implementation
BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB)
DevX DevOps Pipeline
Granulate
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) & Citizant
Lloyds Banking Group
Nedbank
2. Best DevOps Survey/Analysis/Research
2020 State of DevOps Report
IDC State of Mainframe DevOps study
Mapping the DevSecOps Landscape 2020 Survey
More Perfect Software Research
The Emergence of Big Code
The Future of Remote Work and Software Development
3. Best DevOps Related Video Series (Video)
Day-to-Day DevOps
Devops Unbound
Introducing IBM Wazi Developer for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces
QualiFYI
4. Best DevOps.com Podcast of the Series (Audio Only) of the Year
DevOps Radio
DevOps Unbound
Pulling the Strings
Sourcegraph
The Balancing Act
The Modern Mainframe: Building a Better Software Delivery Platform
Z DevOps Talks
5. Best DevOps Books / eBook of the Year
Continuous Delivery in the Wild
Sourcegraph: Universal code search and intelligence
Standing On Shoulders: A Leader's Guide to Digital Transformation
The cheap, easy way to deploy an app to AWS
The (Delicate) Art of Bureaucracy
The Essential Guide to Managing Your Cloud Resources for Scalable DevOps
6. Top DevOps Evangelist
Brian Dawson
Christian Posta
Helen Beal
Mark Miller
Dr. Niladri Choudhuri
Rick Slade
Rosalind Radcliffe
7. Best DevOps Transformation (Non-Vendor)
BNP Paribas
Fidelity Investments
Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Scotland
Tata Consultancy Services
Umut Arslan, Garanti Bank
8. Best DevOps Virtual Event of the Year
Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes
DEVOPS 2020 - The Next Decade
DevOps Enterprise Summit
DevOps India Summit
DevOps World 2020
EclipseCon
Spinnaker Live
swampUP 2020
9. Most Innovative DevOps Open Source Project
Fairwinds Polaris
Gitpod
Grafana Loki
Kubernetes Universal Declarative Operator (KUDO)
Liquibase
Open Policy Agent (OPA)
Spinnaker
10. DevOps Executive of the Year
Ashok Reddy - CEO at Digital.ai
Hayden Lindsey - Vice President, WW Engineering & Architecture, Mainframe Software Division, Broadcom
Idit Levine - CEO and Founder at Solo.io
Jim Rose - CEO at CircleCI
Shlomi Ben Haim - Co-Founder & CEO at JFrog
Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and Co-Founder of GitLab
11. Best DevOps Presentation of the Year
Coordinating Releases in a Decentralized World - Henry Jewkes
Cyber Security - Demand for Digital Forensics - Hima Bindu Vejella
IBM DevSecOps for IBM Z - Rosalind Radcliffe
Keynote: On Ramp to Open DevOps for Mainframe - George DeCandio
12. Best DevOps.com Article of the Year
5 Project Management Skills Every Developer Should Have
Cybersecurity: What Programming Language Is Better for Your Career?
DRY Comes to COBOL in IBM Z Development
How to Achieve a Converged Toolchain
How to Reduce Engineer Burnout During COVID-19
SaaS : The Dirty Secret No Tech Company Talks About
SDM and the DevOps Delusion of Connected Organizations
Here are the 12 finalists for the DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards categories:
1. Best End to End DevOps Tool/Service
Basis Technologies
Eficode Oy
GitLab
JFrog
Kong Enterprise
PagerDuty
Quali
Stelligent
Uploadcare, Inc.
2. Best DevOps Repo/GitOps Tool/Service
Artificatory
Codefresh
GitHub
GitLab
Nexus
Weaveworks
3. Best CI/CD Tool
BuildKite
CircleCI
CloudBees
Compuware
Copado
GitLab
HCL Software
JFrog
SplitSoftware
4. Best Value Stream Management Tool
ConnectALL
Digital.ai
HCL Software
Plutora Platform
Tasktop
5. Best Observability Solution
Grafana Labs
Instana
Lightrun
Splunk
VirtualMetric
6. Best DevSecOps Solution
Checkmarx
Fairwinds
GitLab
JFrog
Synopsys
Sysdig
Veracode
ZeroNorth
7. Best Testing Service/Tool
Applitools
Applause
Compuware
Deque
Eggplant
EPAM Systems
IBM
Insomnia
Tricentis
8. Best Kubernetes Platform/Service
Amazon EKS
DigitalOcean
Fairwinds
Google Kubernetes Engine
OpenShift
RancherOS
9. Best Cloud Native Security Solution/Service
Emertic
StackRox
Styra
NeuVector
Tauruseer
10. Best DevOps for Mainframe Solution
Broadcom
Compuware Topaz
GitLab
IBM Wazi Developer
IBM Z Content Solution
IBM z/OS Cloud Broker
11. Best DevOps for DataOps/Database Solution
DBMaestro
InfluxDB
Liquibase
Robin.io
12. Best New DevOps Tool/Service Provider
Blameless
GitPod
Nobl9
Opsera
Security Compass
Transposit
Finalists will receive a badge to display on their website and social media with a link to the voting/survey site.
Voting for the winners in all 24 categories is now officially open to the public. Winners will be chosen from among the finalists with general public voting being weighted for 40% of the final total and our judges selections for 60% of the weighted total. The deadline for public voting and judges submissions is Jan. 8, 2021. Winners will be announced at Predict 2021 Virtual Summit and will receive both digital and physical trophies and badges celebrating their achievements.
