Commerce Announces Grants Available to Strengthen Montana’s Main Street Communities

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that applications will be accepted for grant funding through the Montana Main Street Program starting December 8, 2020.

“Montana’s Main Streets are vital to the strength and resiliency of our local economies,” said Jennifer Olson, Montana Department of Commerce Community Development Division Administrator. “These grants will help Montana communities restore healthy community districts and preserve the historic structures that make Montana the special place we all know and treasure.”

The Montana Main Street Program helps Montana communities strengthen and preserve their historic downtown commercial districts by supporting economic development, urban revitalization and historic preservation through long-term planning, organization, design and promotion.

The program offers technical assistance and expertise to its 34 member communities across Montana and awards grant funding on a competitive basis.

Funds can be used for planning efforts or brick-and-mortar projects that demonstrate local support and directly relate to downtown revitalization, economic development and historic preservation plans.

For application guidelines and more information, visit MTMAINSTREET.MT.GOV.

Commerce Announces Grants Available to Strengthen Montana's Main Street Communities

