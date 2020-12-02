PAGELYNX SECURES INVESTMENT PARTNER IN DREAMCO DESIGN
PageLynx, a web design firm offering all-inclusive website packages for a monthly fee, has secured funding with its strategic industry partner, DreamCo Design.
Owners are frustrated with the do-it-yourself options and many can’t afford the investment often required to hire a professional design agency. That’s where PageLynx comes in.”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PageLynx, a web design agency focused on delivering all-inclusive website packages for a flat monthly fee, has secured funding with its strategic industry partner, DreamCo Design.
— Jay Correia (Founder)
Registered in 2019, PageLynx will operate as a (DBA) under the watch of DreamCo Design. The company is headquartered in Clearwater, FL with remote staff working throughout the US, including members of the newly formed team sharing office space with their parent company based in Chicago. The company’s secured six-figure investment (exact financials not disclosed) will be put towards staff, operational, and marketing expenses as the company continues its ramp-up in 2021.
“After analyzing years of compiled data, we found that a great number of businesses struggle with launching their website. Owners are frustrated with the do-it-yourself options and many can’t afford the investment often required to hire a professional design agency. That’s where PageLynx comes in. We’re filling that void by giving small businesses an excellent opportunity to get a professional website, hosting, and a marketing campaign without needing to invest thousands of dollars.” – Jay Correia (Founder)
PageLynx plans to follow in the footsteps of its parent company with a consulting-first model. The flat-rate service fee starts at $198 per month for custom website design, hosting, and marketing services. Larger software projects, app development, and enterprise level websites will be filtered through to their parent company, DreamCo Design.
