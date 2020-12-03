Attestiv Inc. selected to the Deep Analysis 2020 Innovation Index
NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv Inc., a digital media validation platform provider has been recognized by Deep Analysis, an advisory firm that identifies innovative and disruptive technologies in the enterprise software marketplace within its inaugural 2020 Innovation Index list.
2020 Innovation Index Badge of Recognition by Deep Analysis
This list features trailblazing companies whose technologies and services are solving real-world problems, adding value and using ingenuity within their solutions. The Deep Analysis Innovation Index is fully independent, includes large and emerging vendors that focus on innovation and are helping to move their industries forward.
“We are honored to be included within this group of truly exceptional companies. We value the expertise of the Deep Analysis team and their knowledge of new and innovative technologies” says Attestiv CEO, Nicos Vekiarides.
Using blockchain as a system of record for fingerprinting media at the point of capture or after AI-based forensic analysis, Attestiv offers a foundational platform for any organization reliant on digital photos, videos and documents. Attestiv helps industries such as insurance accelerate digital transformation, reducing the threat of fraud from deepfakes and media alterations. Furthermore, Attestiv fills a growing need for self-service and remote operations.
“Today there are few practical and accessible blockchain applications on the market, Attestiv in this regard is ahead of the curve, and it has the potential to make a major impact in the insurance sector,” says Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis.
Attestiv continues to grow its technology offerings which include forensic scanning to detect fraud, document analysis to process text, object recognition and damage assessment of content for the insurance industry and industries that rely on digital media to make actionable decisions.
The full list of companies included in the 2020 Innovation Index can be found at https://www.deep-analysis.net/report/the-2020-deep-analysis-innovation-index/
About Attesiv
Attestiv is a tamper-proof media validation platform and product provider in the insurance, IoT, public safety, financial services, and news media spaces. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and data, helping organizations build efficient processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media captured by any person or device, helping organizations of all types build trust and transform their business with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit us at http://attestiv.com.
About Deep Analysis
Deep Analysis is an advisory firm that helps organizations understand and address the challenges of innovative and disruptive technologies in the enterprise software marketplace. Its work is built on decades of experience in advising and consulting to global technology firms large and small, from SAP, Oracle, and HP to countless start-ups. Led by Alan Pelz-Sharpe, the firm focuses on Information Management and the business application of Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain. Unlike traditional analyst firms, Deep Analysis takes a buyer centric approach to its research and understands real-world buyer and market needs.
