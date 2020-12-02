Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet Dec. 8

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will hold a special meeting via video conference Dec. 8.

The commission will meet at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, to consider awarding the bid on Project NHPP-N302055, Moran Junction to Dubois (Mabels Hill Section). The project award was considered at the last commission meeting, but the motion was tabled to allow time to gather additional information about a bid issue.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email. To join the special meeting, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.