India PM Narendra Modi to Address Annual IIT Summit, Sanjiv Goyal to Serve as IIT 2020 Conference Chair

IIT Global Summit 2020 Press Release

Alumni from 100+ countries and over 40 VCs have registered to attend IIT2020, billed as one of the largest virtual conferences ever.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, December 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2020 edition of the annual IIT alumni conference, to be hosted online on December 4 and 5, 2020. Shri Modi will also deliver the keynote address on the opening day.This year’s summit, titled ‘IIT2020: The Future is Now’, is billed as the one of the largest virtual conferences ever in the world. The conference is targeted at over 500,000 global alumni of 23 IITs across India. For the first time ever, the 2020 edition is open to all.Other keynote and prominent speakers at the summit include Mr. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Railways; Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM; Rajesh Subramaniam COO of FedEX; Ajei Gopal, CEO of ANSYS, Arjun Malhotra, Cofounder of HCL, Simon Segars, CEO of ARM Holdings, Jyoti Bansal, Harness Cofounder and CEO, Desh Deshpande, Chairman of Sparta Group and Dr. Vivek Murthy, Co-Chair of COVID in Biden Transition team, Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog and Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange.Conference Chairs Mr. Sanjiv Goyal and Mr. Witty Bindra said, “In line with the conference theme, we are truly honored to have Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi address the global IIT alumni and share his vision for the future. Moreover, this edition features an outstanding lineup of global movers and shakers as speakers, and we hope that ideas shared by them will further inspire and motivate all attendees towards inventing a better future for all of us.” IIT alumni from more than 100 countries have registered to attend the IIT2020 conference. Over 40 prominent venture capitalists have also registered to attend and further reinforce their intention to collectively invest over US$500 Billion in startups co-founded by IITians.IIT2020 is organised by PanIIT USA, a global alumni association featuring alumni from all 23 IITs. Mr. Ron Gupta is the Program Chair, while Mr. Sundy Srinivasan is Sponsorship ChairPanIIT USA President.###

IIT 2020: Future Is Now