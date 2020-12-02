From New York to Wyoming, COVID isn’t stopping this Permanent Makeup Artist
People from Wyoming are tough and resilient”CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casper native and highly trained permanent makeup artist, Natalie Navarro, isn’t letting COVID hold back her business. Natalie had built her life in New York City and started her own business, Natalie Navarro Studio, in the permanent makeup industry where she specializes in microbalding and eyeliner. Navarro has worked with clients all across the country, providing beautiful and symmetrical eyebrows that complement and enhance natural facial structure and uses her techniques to create a bold and sexy eye with eyeliner. She has recently opened her studio in her hometown of Casper, WY.
In March of this year Navarro’s life in New York was flipped upside down when New York became the pandemic center of the country and the city began to shut down. As thousands of businesses were forced to close, Natalie made the decision to move back to Wyoming in August.
“I wasn’t ready to leave New York but every option was always the unknown of when life would be able to resume and businesses could open back up. I made the decision to move back to Casper after 15 years and continue my business and I think it was the best decision I could have made”
Some may see starting a business during a pandemic is a tough decision but Natalie is determined to succeed. “People from Wyoming are tough and resilient,” Navarro states. She found her new studio space, located at 3211 Energy Lane, and quickly got to work to transform it into the permanent makeup studio she envisioned.
“Owning your own business and marketing yourself can be challenging and is a lot of work. You have to work every day at it and stay motived and disciplined. My dad has been successfully self-employed for over 30 years and as he says, “No one is going to do it for you.” Being back in my hometown, I am so grateful to have the support of my family and friends and I feel positive for the future of my business.”
