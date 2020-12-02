St. Albans Barracks/LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 0704 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 242 by The Belfry, Montgomery VT

VIOLATION: LSA, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Samuel Wunch

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

VICTIM: Kendra Aber-Ferri

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/01/2020 at approximately 0704 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a hit and run in the location of Route 242 near the Belfry in the town of Montgomery. The fleeing vehicle was described as a white Chevy Tahoe.

Further reports of this vehicle were reported throughout the day describing it to be driving in excess of 100 mph and driving erratically in multiple towns in Franklin County. There was also a report of a second hit in run in the town of Berkshire.

Further investigation revealed that the operator of this vehicle, was Samuel Wunch (32) of Jay, VT. Troopers eventually were able to locate Wunch at his residence later that night. Wunch was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 12/14/20 at 1000 hours for the offenses of LSA and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov