St. Albans Barracks/Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release, False Info To LEO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 1344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastern Ave, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release, False Info To LEO

ACCUSED: Bridget Combs

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/01/2020 at approximately 1344 hours, Vermont State Police were at a residence on Eastern Ave in the town of Richford to issue a court document to Bridget Combs(23) who was assumed to live at this residence.

Troopers observed a female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of the residence. The female gave false info to the Troopers on scene in regards to her identity. The female then drove away on Eastern Ave. Further investigation revealed that the female in the vehicle, was in fact Combs.

Troopers ultimately located Combs again outside the residence. Combs then confirmed her true identity. It was also confirmed that Combs license was Criminally Suspended in the State of Vermont as well as had two active sets of Conditions of Release not to operate a motor vehicle.

Combs was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/21 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov