Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,227 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset December 3, 2020 in Honor of Nash County Deputy Jared Allison

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, December 2, 2020 until sunset on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in honor of Nash County Deputy Jared Allison who passed away on Tuesday from injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident on November 26 while on duty. 

Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff's Office for two and a half years and was an Army veteran. A procession was held in his honor today by the Nash County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies, escorting Deputy Allison from Greenville to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home in Rocky Mount. 

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: 

"I’ve spoken with Sheriff Keith Stone and family of Deputy Jared Allison, and I join them in mourning his tragic death. Deputy Allison made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the people of Nash County, and I’m deeply grateful for his service."  

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

  

###

You just read:

FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset December 3, 2020 in Honor of Nash County Deputy Jared Allison

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.