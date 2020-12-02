FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset December 3, 2020 in Honor of Nash County Deputy Jared Allison

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, December 2, 2020 until sunset on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in honor of Nash County Deputy Jared Allison who passed away on Tuesday from injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident on November 26 while on duty.

Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff's Office for two and a half years and was an Army veteran. A procession was held in his honor today by the Nash County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies, escorting Deputy Allison from Greenville to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home in Rocky Mount.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"I’ve spoken with Sheriff Keith Stone and family of Deputy Jared Allison, and I join them in mourning his tragic death. Deputy Allison made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the people of Nash County, and I’m deeply grateful for his service."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

