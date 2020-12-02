Fargo VA Health Care System COVID-19 vaccinations

A brief note about current COVID-19 vaccinations.

As you may be aware, VA anticipates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will authorize one or more COVID-19 vaccines for use in the next few months. Safety continues to be the top priority in VA’s vaccine distribution plan, which is based on scientific and historical vaccination data, as well as past pandemic vaccine plans.

VA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a phased distribution plan that will maximize benefits to Veterans and employees. The goal is to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans who want it when sufficient vaccine supply is available. Initially, however, there will be limited vaccine supply. VA is currently planning to first offer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel in high-risk health care settings. Vaccinating high-risk health care personnel ensures that a strong and healthy workforce is available to continue caring for Veterans. As more vaccines become available, VA will offer the vaccine to high-risk Veterans. VA’s ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.