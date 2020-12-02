Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,180 in the last 365 days.

Unfinished Dream Home on Acreage at Real Estate Auction

Home on Acreage in Cleveland TX

Home on Acreage in Cleveland TX

Aerial View of 4262 Longhorn Drive Cleveland, TX 77328

Auction Section Logo

Auction Section Logo

Online Only | Register Now

CLEVELAND, TX, UNITED STATES , December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 5,600 sf Unfinished Home on 12.3+/- Acres is located between Conroe and Cleveland TX, north of 105.
Quality, Options, Acreage, and it's ready to be completed to your specifications! Features include a standing seam metal roof, attached apartment, 4 car garage, plus shop building with covered storage. Truly unlimited potential. Don’t miss this Online Real Estate Auction. Visit AuctionSection.com for all the details!

Houston TX Area
4262 Longhorn Drive Cleveland, TX 77328
Online Only Real Estate Auction ends December 16th

Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Unfinished Dream Home on Acreage at Real Estate Auction

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.