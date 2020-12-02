Unfinished Dream Home on Acreage at Real Estate Auction
Online Only | Register NowCLEVELAND, TX, UNITED STATES , December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 5,600 sf Unfinished Home on 12.3+/- Acres is located between Conroe and Cleveland TX, north of 105.
Quality, Options, Acreage, and it's ready to be completed to your specifications! Features include a standing seam metal roof, attached apartment, 4 car garage, plus shop building with covered storage. Truly unlimited potential. Don’t miss this Online Real Estate Auction. Visit AuctionSection.com for all the details!
Houston TX Area
4262 Longhorn Drive Cleveland, TX 77328
Online Only Real Estate Auction ends December 16th
