NDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting to Provide Spaghetti Bowl Construction Updates

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Dec. 3-17 to provide updates on the first phase of Reno spaghetti bowl improvements, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress.

By visiting the meeting link at NDOTspaghettibowl.com any time between Dec. 3-17, visitors can scroll through project updates, view illustrations of the future improvements and provide written questions and informal feedback.

Both English and Spanish language will be available. Those without internet access can contact the project office at 775-636-4202 for printed meeting materials.

The on-line public meeting will update commuters, stakeholders and community members as project construction enters a new phase with upcoming work on spaghetti bowl ramps and southbound Interstate 580. Launched in August, the project is on schedule to substantially complete is 2022. Drivers can anticipate lane and ramp closures throughout construction. Project improvements include:

Widen the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp to two lanes

Add auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls

Restripe eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the spaghetti bowl

Repair sections of aging concrete surface on northbound I-580

Interstate shoulder, landscape and aesthetics and other enhancements

The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences or businesses. Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 260,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the spaghetti bowl.

Further information is available at 775-636-4202 or by visiting NDOTspaghettibowl.com.