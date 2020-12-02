Abaco Systems Announces Significant Upgrades to Embedded System Health Monitoring Software Suite
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco Systems today announced the newest release of its embedded systems health monitoring software suite, Health Toolkit 2.0. The toolkit collects health information such as voltage, temperature, memory usage, CPU/GPU/disk utilization, BIT information, and more via the “Health Inspector agent” that gathers board level health information locally and through the Intelligent Platform Management Interface Bus (IPMB). It publishes the data to the network using open standard DDS publish/subscribe middleware which can then be viewed in the customizable Health Toolkit GUI, used in the application, or stored for future analysis.
This new release adds key features to the toolkit, greatly enhancing its capability and extensibility. It provides integration with Abaco Deployed Test components – providing the ability to determine the results of both Power-on, and Continuous & Initiated Built-In Test (PBIT and CIBIT). This release also has a “Database connector” feature which provides the ability to subscribe and store health data to external MySQL, Postgres, or MongoDB databases. The web server enabling system allows the health information to be viewed in a web browser while allowing for greater extensibility, so users can incorporate their own hardware components into the Health Toolkit ecosystem.
Health Toolkit 2.0 allows for network utilization monitoring on local network interfaces or on switches via SNMP plug-in, as well as monitoring of additional hardware components including S.M.A.R.T disks and NVIDIA® GPUs. The addition of DDS “domains” allows for partitioning of published health data for different platform sub-systems. These upgrades demonstrate our ongoing commitment to innovation and our desire to deliver a product to our customers which enables their success.
John Muller, Chief Growth Officer at Abaco Systems, said, “Interoperability is at the heart of Health toolkit’s core design: not only between HW in the same chassis, but also between software at different layers. Furthermore, great attention has been given to the software portability across multiple future roadmap products. The concept of “adopt & enhance” not only preserves the same software quality across the product portfolio but speeds up the validation as well. From the R&D phase through deployment, Health Toolkit gives users the valuable information they need to make informed decisions quickly.”
Improvements in the new release include sensor threshold determination via the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) and improved HealthView dashboard GUI with added sensor data logging capability.
More information
Datasheet
About Abaco Systems
With more than 30 years’ experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers’ success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com
NVIDIA is a registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation.
Alisa Coffey
Abaco Systems
+1 678-492-6943
alisa.coffey@abaco.com