TRONIX3D HOSTS U.S. ARMY FOR NEW PROJECT CAPABILITIES DEMONSTRATION

Tronix3D Demonstrates Preliminary Success of the AMNOW Program in Collaboration with the U.S. Army

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tronix3D, an up-and-coming innovator in additive manufacturing (3D printing), enthusiastically hosted visitors from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Aviation & Missile Center earlier this month. This visit was related to the AMNOW program sponsored through CCDC and being led by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Tronix3D is a collaborator with NCDMM on the AMNOW Program.

The AMNOW program is creating a cloud connection between the supply chain and the Army called the Advanced Manufacturing Intelligence Platform (AMIP). The AMIP platform enables the rapid transfer of manufacturing process information between the U.S. Army and its suppliers to build confidence in additively manufactured critical parts.

Officials had the opportunity to view the successful implementation of a Learning Integrated Manufacturing System (LIMS), an edge device within the AMIP platform, in the facility and saw firsthand the unique data being collected during the 3D printing process and its impact. The LIMS technology enables a secure digital connection from the supply chain using a high level of cryptographic hardware not normally deployed in manufacturing environments.

“One of the goals Tronix3D has within the project is to improve data collection and transference during additive manufacturing to help maintain and control the 3D printing process,” said Tronix3D President Buck Helfferich. “This monitoring is an important component of the manufacturing process to ensure a repeatable production process of high-quality parts.”

In the demonstration, Tronix3D displayed real-time data collection capabilities from its operations software, IoT sensors, and embedded programmable nanoparticles. In addition, industry partners such as Trumpf Additive enabled their access to real-time machine data directly from their 3D metal printers.

In addition to the Army, representatives from NCDMM, also attended the demonstration. “As the lead of the AMNOW program, we are pleased with Tronix3D’s progress and are excited about continuing our relationship,” said Ashley Totin, an NCDMM Senior Project Engineer. “As we look ahead, this visit was significant for us to identify the future benefits of the data being collected by Tronix3D including perpetual updates to cyber security protocols, process optimization, and overall operational efficiency.”

Tronix3D is an additive contract manufacturer and innovation center based in Mount Pleasant, PA. While the company only opened its doors in 2018, President Buck Helfferich alone holds over 30 years of contract manufacturing experience. With leading technology and processes, Tronix3D provides service in the aerospace, industrial, military, medical, and commercial industries.

Currently, Tronix3D holds certifications from the International Traffic in Arms Regulation, the U.S.-Canada Joint Certification Program, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the Federal Drug Administration. It is also an active member of America Makes, the Department of Defense’s manufacturing innovation institute for additive manufacturing.



