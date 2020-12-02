TxDOT Plans to Widen Busy Roadway in Round Rock, Seeks Public Input

ROUND ROCK – The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to improve safety and mobility by widening US 79 from I‑35 to east of FM 1460 in Williamson County. A draft environmental assessment is available for public review and TxDOT will be conducting a virtual public hearing beginning Dec. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. To log onto the virtual public hearing, go to www.txdot.gov and enter the search keywords: “US 79”. A pre-recorded video will be available as well as other project materials. The presentation will remain available for viewing until Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Proposed improvements include

Widening the existing US 79 highway to include a third travel lane in each direction

Installing a raised median for safety

Constructing an underpass at the intersection of US 79 and Mays Street, an overpass at the intersection of US 79 and FM 1460, and reconfiguring the US 79/I-35 intersection

Modifying driveways and access points to improve safety and traffic flow

Installing shared-use paths on both sides of US 79 to provide improved pedestrian and bicycle accommodations

Additionally, TxDOT is providing an in-person option for individuals who would like to participate in-person instead of online. In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public hearing, review the project schematic design, ask questions of project staff from a socially distanced approach and leave written comments. The in‑person option will be held on Dec. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at TxDOT Georgetown Area Office & Maintenance Facility, 2727 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, TX 78626. In-person attendance will be by appointment only. Individuals wishing to attend the in-person option must call Patricia Kelly at (512) 659-3230 to make an appointment.

For both the virtual public hearing and in-person option, members may comment by phone, mail or email through Dec. 4, 2020. All testimony and timely written comments will be considered by TxDOT and included as part of the official record.