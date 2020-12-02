Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Coalition Formed to Promote Accountability and Transparency in DC Construction Industry Bidding Process

DC Builders & Contractors Advocacy Group Activates to Engage District of Columbia Officials

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, US, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new advocacy coalition, "DC Builders & Contractors" has been formed on the heels of a flawed process surrounding the awarding of a contract to demolish the historic RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. After several miscues that finally culminated in the rescinding of a multimillion dollar demolition contract by Events DC, several construction industry companies have banded together to engage District of Columbia government officials, affiliated organizations with oversight and authority related to the RFK project and other pending and future construction projects.

One of the DC Builders & Contractors coalition leaders that has emerged from a series of calls and in-person meetings is District Logistics, CEO Robert Terrell who commented “I’ve been in business primarily in DC for over a decade and have personally experienced inequities in the bidding process. It’s time something be done about this especially for minority businessmen and women in the construction industry and that’s why I joined this coalition. I’m not alone in this and that’s why others have joined as well”.

Another construction industry contractor that has felt the sting of DC’s contract bidding process is new coalition member Eric Kron of Bowen & Kron Enterprises, he adds “the hallmark of government accountability is measured by transparency and a reliable process. I think we have all joined this coalition-- DCBC to make sure the contract bidding process plays out fairly.”

The DCBC coalition will immediately request open dialogue and meetings with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office as well as Ward 6 ANC representatives, Councilmember Charles Allen who represents Ward 6 and officials from Events DC to discuss the new request for proposal associated with the RFK Stadium demolition project.

DCBC members intend to use the RFK Stadium project as a launching point and anticipate a bevy of activity as more industry professionals join the coalition and construction projects for the District of Columbia come on-line.


