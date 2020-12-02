Koya Webb and Dr. Douglas Steinbrech Discuss Mental Wellness and Avoiding Burnout with Candice Georgiadis
Koya Webb, founder of Get Loved Up. Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, Plastic Surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons
Listen. Be an active listener. Take the time to hear people out, everyone is going through something. Many people want to know they matter so listening attentively [...]”GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Koya Webb, founder of Get Loved Up
Talk about hot topics in the age of COVID-19. This isn't the new normal but we have to get through the pandemic. To do that, you need to have a healthy mind and avoid burning out. Two big topics covered in recent interviews by Candice Georgiadis, excerpts below. Not only is Candice Georgiadis helping bring awareness to these important topics, her social media and conventional website marketing is helping the companies grow and build their brand/image. Reach out to her at the below contact option to get your company on the right track as we #reopen.
-
Koya Webb, founder of Get Loved Up
This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?
Physically being mindful is to be present in the body. Aware of the sensations, the energy, and responses to what is currently taking place. Allowing the body to feel as it is without judgement. Movement and mindful eating is something I incorporate daily with a mile a day and a handful of almonds when I need a natural energy boost. Almonds are rich in nutrients that help you feel energized to be at your best. Snacks that are high in fiber, offer protein and good fats are more than just nutritious — they are the secret ally for you to keep your own daily flow.
Mentally being mindful is being aware of the thoughts that are coming up in your mind. Say for instance a negative thought or a past thought comes to the mind. Being aware that you and the thought are separate and allowing your awareness to observe the thought without getting caught up in whatever is coming to the mind. As humans we’re typically operating in two places: the past and the future. Being in that space does not allow for present moment awareness.
When we are emotionally mindful we can become aware of the energy we have and generate to ourselves and others. Emotions are so powerful and play a huge part in how we show up in the world. When we are mindful of our emotion it allows us to be more self-aware and we can direct the energy those emotions give off into a place of positivity or negativity. Having that awareness is liberating for the entire being.
The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.
First- Speak about what you are grateful for. We hear a lot about how important it is to be grateful and that’s because it dispels negativity causing us to focus on the good and/or positive in our lives.
Second- Move your body. Sitting around all day or if you’re working a lot can cause low energy and that can cause depression and/or lethargy. Moving the body gets oxygen moving and the blood flowing. The increased blood flow stimulates you and gets your brain and body activated!
Read the rest of the interview here.
-
Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, Plastic Surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons
What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?
To thrive and not burn out my advice to college is to find your passion and make your passion your work. I became passionate about men’s aesthetics and this allowed me to flourish rather than to go and do the same work that all the other people were doing.
On a personal note to prevent burnout, I would tell my colleagues to exercise, I like tennis, going to the gym and golf. Get plenty of sleep so you can really focus on key tones of the morning.
I got a lot of work done early in the morning before everybody wakes up.
Love your family, that’s what it’s all about.
None of us achieve it without some help, one of the great plastic surgeons that I have always looked up to because of his career and his dedication is Sherrell Aston.
When I first started my practice, I went out for dinner with some colleagues. I walked past their office after dinner and found that the lights were still on and at that point. I realized if I was going to get anywhere in this life it was going to be because of hard work and extra time spent at night and on weekends (as my department chair at NYU Dr. Joe McCarthy used to say).
The full interview is available here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn