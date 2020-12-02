Amy Morin and Geoff Donegan Discuss Personal Resilience and Corporate Re-Branding With Fotis Georgiadis
I'd love to see people just do just one random act of kindness every day. Kindness can be contagious and I think it would spread far and wide."
Resilience is such an important quality to have, to build, at a time like this. Additionally, re-branding a product or company may just be the key to success after 9+ months of lock downs turning the world upside down.
Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.
Here are five ways someone can become mentally stronger:
Label your emotions. Putting a name to your feelings decreases their intensity. So whether you’re feeling sad, anxious, angry, or scared, acknowledge it — at least to yourself.
Establish healthy ways to deal with uncomfortable emotions. Look for coping skills that are good for you over the long-term (ones that will help regulate your emotions now without wreaking havoc on your health, relationships, or tasks in the long-term). Keep in mind that what works for one person won’t necessarily work for you so you need to find what helps you deal with your emotions best.Experiment with various coping skills to find out what works for you; deep breathing, exercising, meditating, reading, coloring, and spending time in nature are just a few of the strategies that could help.
Identify and replace unhealthy thought patterns. The way you think affects how you feel and how you behave. Thinking things like, “I can’t stand this,” or “I’m such an idiot,” robs you of mental strength.Respond to unproductive and irrational thoughts with something more helpful. So instead of saying, “I’m going to mess this up,” remind yourself, “This is my chance to shine and I’m going to do my best.” Changing those conversations you have with yourself can be the most instrumental thing you could do to change your life.
Take positive action. The best way to train your brain to think differently is by changing your behavior. Do hard things — and keep doing them even when you think you can’t. You’ll prove to yourself that you’re stronger than you think. Establish healthy daily habits as well. Practice gratitude, exercise, get plenty of sleep, and eat a healthy diet so your brain and your body can be at their best.
Give up the bad habits that rob you of mental muscle. All the good habits in the world won’t be effective if you’re performing them right alongside your unhealthy habits. It’s like eating donuts while you’re running on a treadmill. Pay attention to your bad habits that rob you of mental strength (we all have them). Whether you feel sorry for yourself or you resent other people’s success, it only takes one or two to keep you stuck in life.
Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.
Focus on who you really are. The most effective brands are authentic. It’s a lot easier to make a brand impression that is truly authentic and consistent if it represents who you really are as an organization. Tom’s is a good example of this, they’re conscious enough of the communities they’re profiting from that they’ve built it into their business strategy to give back to those communities.
Develop the right tools. No matter how good your brand is, it won’t make connections if your marketers and communicators don’t have the tools they need to deliver on-brand communications and experiences. If your brand isn’t coming through in the words in your communications, focus on a messaging platform. If your brand is falling flat visually, focus on the design tools and templates you need to deliver amazing visual communications.
Know where you stand. It’s really important to understand brand sentiment. You have to know what people think of your brand in order to know how to improve it. Engage in brand research or speak directly to your customers to understand how your brand is being perceived. It will either validate that you’re as amazing as you hoped you were, or it will give you the insights you need to know where to focus your energy to change negative sentiment.
Build advocacy from within. Your employees are your culture. They’re responsible for your communications and they’re also the ones who are likely communicating directly with customers. Start by making sure your brand is something they can believe in. Not only will you have an energized, more satisfied workforce, it will also likely have a really positive impact on your customer experience.
