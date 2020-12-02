FieldMetrix Celebrating 10 Years in Business

An industry leader in software for businesses has reached a new milestone.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), 80 percent of all businesses fail within the first five years of opening its doors. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, representatives with FieldMetrix, announced today that it is celebrating 10 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past decade,” said FieldMetrix CEO and Co-Founder Derek Mitchell. “The best is yet to come for our customers.”

FieldMetrix provides software that runs on the web and on Android devices that enables companies to use mobile forms to capture data in the field. Data is visible in real-time on the company’s web interface that captures inspection forms, equipment maintenance checklists, signatures, and more.

FieldMetrix’s specialties include: customizable mobile forms, ad-hoc field data capture, reports, and assign field tasks to mobile workers.

“Our software allows businesses to provide proof of service without an extensive IT infrastructure,” Mitchell said, before adding, “You can manage and monitor the progress of work by field service technicians. No more lost paperwork.”

As for how it works, FieldMetrix allows users to manage and monitor the progress of their field technicians in three quick and easy steps.

• Step One: FieldMetrix generates assignments that are dispatched to technicians in the field.

• Step Two: The field technician completes the assigned work using FieldMetrix on their Android device.

• Step Three: On completion, a PDF report of all work is generated and emailed to management.

As for how customers rate FieldMetrix, one customer identified as Maveshan Tandree, director and shareholder – Stowe highly recommends them.

"Thanks to FieldMetrix, we have begun seeing our field service engineers becoming more efficient when they capture data at forecourts and have been able to increase the number and quality of visits per month,” Tandree revealed. “They have also reported on improved client satisfaction from the fuel companies we work with due to being able to use real-time information."

For more information, please visit www.fieldmetrix.com/About and https://fieldmetrix.com/blog.

###

Field Metrix

FieldMetrix’s software allows businesses to provide proof of service without an extensive IT infrastructure. You can manage and monitor the progress of work by field service technicians. No more lost paperwork! FieldMetrix has served over 2,388,467 job cards containing more than 3,473,178 GPS fixes. Total cost savings to our clients is approximately 156,072 days for their field technicians.

Contact Details:

Derek Mitchell

CEO / Founder

1321 Upland Drive

Suite 5539

Houston, Texas 77043

United States

Ground Floor, Liesbeek House

River Park, Gloucester Rd

Cape Town, WC 7700

South Africa

Phone: +27216805007

Source: FieldMetrix