GenesisCare selects Dignitana as preferred scalp cooling provider for Australia centres

GenesisCare selects The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to reduce chemotherapy-induced alopecia for cancer patients
With this partnership DigniCap is accessible to thousands more patients who would otherwise face the prospect of losing their hair during chemotherapy.”LUND, SWEDEN, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignitana AB has been selected as the preferred scalp cooling provider by Australia-headquartered GenesisCare, one of the largest networks of integrated oncology care in the world. This is Dignitana’s largest single commitment for DigniCap Delta units since the next generation device launched in 2019. The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy in patients with solid tumors.
The partnership will see the roll out of DigniCap Delta systems across GenesisCare’s seven pre-existing medical oncology facilities in Australia. DigniCap systems will then be installed over the next two to three years at additional GenesisCare facilities in Australia as those locations begin to provide chemotherapy.
Over the past 12 months, GenesisCare has evaluated DigniCap Delta and selected Dignitana as the preferred provider based on:
• Improved patient outcomes
• Ease of use for clinical staff
• Single patient wraps facilitating COVID-19 protocols
“We are delighted to be partnering with Aurora BioScience and Dignitana to offer this new scalp cooling technology to help patients save their hair throughout treatment,” said Ian Maytom, GenesisCare General Manager for Medical Oncology in Australia.
“Hair loss during chemotherapy can be extremely confronting for patients, many of whom are concerned about attracting attention and having to answer questions relating to their diagnosis and treatment.”
“At GenesisCare we believe in a holistic approach to cancer care which considers both the physical and emotional needs of our patients. We share Dignitana’s commitment to minimizing the emotional burdens associated with chemotherapy and supporting the psychological health of cancer patients.”
GenesisCare is a leading oncology provider globally, with more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff delivering treatments to more than 400,000 people at 440 locations in Australia, the UK, the United States and Spain.
“With this partnership DigniCap is accessible to thousands more patients who would otherwise face the prospect of losing their hair during chemotherapy,” said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO. “GenesisCare truly is a global leader in oncology and we are thrilled to be working with their experienced and innovative team who share our commitment of putting patients first.”
Paving the way for wider adoption of scalp cooling in Australia, on September 20th Cancer Australia released updated Guidance for the management of early breast cancer patients which now includes a recommendation to “Consider scalp cooling to reduce the risk of hair loss for patients receiving chemotherapy.” The Recommendation is similar to the 2019 National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) clinical practice guidelines for breast cancer which include scalp cooling as a Class 2A recommendation (version 1.2019).
“Demand for this important therapy is growing and together we will make scalp cooling a standard in modern cancer care,” said Darren Banks, Managing Director of Aurora BioScience, Dignitana’s longtime distribution partner and the exclusive importer and reseller of DigniCap in Australia and New Zealand. “There is no doubt that scalp cooling is now something that cancer patients want and need to improve their quality of life at a very difficult time.”
In 2019 the next generation DigniCap Delta device received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration. DigniCap is currently available in 40 countries worldwide.
