Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of Denver Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the 2800 block of Denver Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:13 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/E7TFl-GcRAU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###